U.S. condemns lethal force, communications restrictions in Iran

The United States on Sunday condemned the use of "lethal force" and "severe communications restrictions" against demonstrators in Iran, the White House said.

"The United States supports the Iranian people in their peaceful protests against the regime that is supposed to lead them," the White House said in a statement. "We condemn the lethal force and severe communications restrictions used against demonstrators."

