France pays last respects to cycling hero Poulidor

Mourners at the funeral of Raymond Poulidor on Tuesday paid tribute to a French cyclist who never achieved his goal of winning the Tour de France but in the process won widespread admiration for his courage and integrity. Poulidor was given a final send-off in his hometown in the Limoges region of central France, the rural heartland where he grew up as the son of poor farmers and where he died last week aged 83. Ian Williams wins Canada's top literary award for fiction

Writer Ian Williams won Canada's top annual literary award for fiction for his book "Reproduction," the prize's sponsor said on Monday. "Reproduction," published by Random House Canada, explores the bonds between family and how they are formed, through individuals in a Toronto suburb. Cambodian princess who rescued traditional ballet dies at age 76

Cambodia's Princess Norodom Bopha Devi, a former minister of culture who helped revive traditional Apsara dance after the 1970s Khmer Rouge "killing fields" regime nearly wiped it out, has died at age 76, the royal palace said on Monday. The princess died of natural causes in a hospital in neighboring Thailand, Cambodia's Royal Palace said in a Facebook post.

