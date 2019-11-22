UPDATE 1-Britain repatriates some orphans left in Syria
Britain said on Thursday it had arranged for some orphans to be brought home from Syria, joining Germany, Belgium and Australia in repatriating children whose parents were suspected members of Islamic State.
Britain has generally been reluctant to allow adults who travelled to Syria to return home but Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said it was right to bring children home. "These innocent, orphaned, children should never have been subjected to the horrors of war," Raab said.
"We have facilitated their return home, because it was the right thing to do. Now they must be allowed the privacy and given the support to return to a normal life." Raab did not say how many children were returning. The charity Save The Children said in October that more than 60 British children were trapped in north-eastern Syria.
Many Western countries have struggled with how to deal with citizens who went to the Middle East to join groups such as Islamic State, which was driven out of its last territorial enclave in March by U.S.-backed forces. Earlier this month Turkey started to deport captives from Islamic State.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
- Syria
- Australia
- Belgium
- Germany
- Dominic Raab
- Islamic State
- Save The Children
- Middle East
ALSO READ
Germany commits to NATO spending goal by 2031 for first time
EU sees Germany keeping budget surplus, France above deficit ceiling
UPDATE 2-EU sees Germany keeping budget surplus, Italy's debt to shoot up
UPDATE 1-EU sees Germany keeping budget surplus, Italy's debt to shoot up
UPDATE 1-Europe at risk if Germany turns its back on U.S., NATO chief says