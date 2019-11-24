NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11:00 a.m. GMT/06:00 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL CONGO-CRASH

At least 18 people killed in eastern DR Congo plane crash GOMA, DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO - The bodies of at least 18 people killed in a plane crash on Sunday in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo have been pulled from the wreckage, rescue workers said.

IRAQ-PROTESTS Security forces kill five in southern Iraq as protests continue: sources

BASRA - Security forces opened fire on protesters in southern Iraq, killing at least five people and wounding dozens others, police and medical sources said, as weeks of unrest in Baghdad and some southern cities continue. U.S.

USA-COURT-GINSBURG Justice Ginsburg in hospital, but expected to be released soon

WASHINGTON - Liberal U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is in a Maryland hospital after suffering from chills and a fever, but is expected to be released on Sunday, the Supreme Court said on Saturday. USA-MILITARY-SEALS

U.S. Navy Secretary says he did not threaten to resign in dispute with Trump HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA - The U.S. Navy Secretary said on Saturday he did not threaten to resign amid a disagreement with President Donald Trump over whether a Navy SEAL convicted of battlefield misconduct should face a board of peers who may oust him from the elite force.

BUSINESS TESLA-TRUCK-ORDERS

Elon Musk: About 150,000 orders thus far for Tesla Cybertruck Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Saturday that there have been about 150,000 orders thus far for the electric carmaker's Cybertruck, which was unveiled late on Thursday.

SAUDI-ARAMCO-IPO Saudi Aramco's CEO met Kuwait sovereign fund to discuss IPO: sourcev

DUBAI - Saudi Aramco's top executives have met officials of Kuwait's sovereign wealth fund to convince them to invest in the oil giant's initial public offering (IPO), which could raise as much as $25.6 billion, a source familiar with the matter said. ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-MICHAEL-JACKSON Michael Jackson Hollywood movie reported in the works

Michael Jackson's story is headed for Hollywood from the producer who helped make hit film "Bohemian Rhapsody," industry media reported on Friday. PEOPLE-TAYLOR-SWIFT

Death threats prompt music executive to appeal for peace in feud with Taylor Swift Music executive Scooter Braun on Friday said his family had received "numerous death threats" over a feud with singer Taylor Swift, and appealed to her to make peace.

SPORTS ATHLETICS-AWARDS

Marathon man Kipchoge, hurdler Muhammad world athletes of year Kenya's marathon sub-two hour man Eliud Kipchoge and American 400m hurdles world record holder Dalilah Muhammad were named World Athletics athletes of the year on Saturday.

MOTOR-F1-FERRARI Ferrari say they have cleared the air after Brazil collision

Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel have cleared the air after a Brazilian Grand Prix collision that put both of them out of the penultimate race of the Formula One season, the team said. UPCOMING

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE UKRAINE-DEFENCE/

Ukrainian Defense Minister Andriy Zahorodniuk speaks in interview Ukrainian Defense Minister Andriy Zahorodniuk speaks in interview.

24 Nov 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT LANDMINES-SYRIA/

Conference in Oslo reviewing the mine-ban treaty International conference to review progress of the Mine Ban Treaty.

Story on merit. https://event.medvind.no/mine-2019/ 25 Nov

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT AWARDS-AMERICAN MUSIC/ (PIX) (TV)

American Music Awards ceremony The 2019 American Music Awards show and ceremony take place in Los Angeles

24 Nov 23:00 ET / 04:00 GMT USA-THANKSGIVING/TURKEYS (TV)

Many Americans' Thanksgiving dream: a faux turkey in every pot When American vegetarians, pescetarians and flexitarians sit down at the Thanksgiving table this week, there's one thing many agree they would be thankful for: a tasty, plant-based alternative to turkey.

25 Nov BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

NIGERIA-SMARTCARDS/ (PIX) (TV) Meet the Nigerian entrepreneur providing smart card solutions to 21 African countries

Kofo Akinkugbe is the founder of West Africa's foremost smart card production company - Secure ID- located in Nigeria's commercial capital, Lagos. The company offers smart cards and digital security solutions to Nigeria's rapidly growing telecoms sector among other clients. Nigeria is on a campaign to increase local production and diversify its economy away from oil.

25 Nov EU-CROPS/ (PIX)

EU crop monitor issues monthly yield forecasts Focus on yield revisions for maize and sugar beet that are being harvested, as well as comments on sowing conditions for winter crops.

25 Nov POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

CLIMATE-CHANGE/ACCORD PREVIEW-Governments under pressure to step up efforts to curb climate change at Madrid talks

Governments face an uphill struggle at a summit in Spain next week to inject fresh momentum into efforts to curb global warming, dogged by a lack of strategic consensus, U.S. scepticism and increasingly militant protests calling for more action. 25 Nov

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-TOWNHALLS Vulnerable Democratic congress members face voters on impeachment

Several freshman Democratic congress members will hold town halls in their home districts following weeks of public hearings in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. The response they receive from voters could offer early clues on how the investigation is playing out in some of the key swing districts ahead of 2020, when vulnerable Democrats will be on the ballot as the party tries to keep control of the U.S. House of Representatives.

25 Nov RUSSIA-FINLAND/

Prime Ministers of Russia and Finland to meet in Moscow Prime Ministers of Russia and Finland to meet in Moscow

25 Nov CLIMATE-CHANGE/SWISS-BACKSTORY (PIX)

BACKSTORY-Slowing down to see Switzerland's melting glaciers Reuters photographer Denis Balibouse spent years shooting fast-moving subjects in fast-breaking events – the winning goal in a Europa League soccer clash, the confrontation in an Extinction Rebellion street protest.

Then he found himself facing a different kind of challenge - how to capture a much slower story, the century-long retreat of Switzerland's glaciers in the face of global warming. 25 Nov

QATAR-TURKEY/ Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan visits Qatar

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan heads to Qatar for an official visit. 25 Nov

CLIMATE-CHANGE/ACCORD (FACTBOX) FACTBOX-Main sticking points at this year's U.N. climate talks in Spain

Representatives from around 195 countries meet in Madrid, Spain, from Dec. 2-13 to flesh out the broad rules agreed last year for implementing landmark climate deal the Paris Agreement. Factbox outlines some of the sticking points 25 Nov

CLIMATE-CHANGE/ACCORD-JARGON/ (FACTBOX) FACTBOX-A field guide to U.N. climate jargon

Guide to most common acronyms and jargon used at UN climate talks 25 Nov

BRITAIN-BODIES/ (PIX) (TV) Driver of truck with 39 bodies inside due in court

Maurice Robinson, 25, due to appear before London's Old Bailey central criminal court on charges of manslaughter, immigration offences and money laundering after 39 bodies found in back of his truck on Oct 23. 25 Nov

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE MOZAMBIQUE-USA/TRIAL

Awaiting verdict for salesman indicted in Mozambique loan scandal Jury is deliberating in the case of Jean Boustani, the Privinvest salesman accused of helping to defraud U.S. investors in bonds backed by the Mozambican government.

The case is before Judge William Kuntz in Brooklyn. 25 Nov

BRITAIN-BARCLAYS/QATAR "Big Dog" Jenkins, former Barclays exec, to start giving evidence in Qatar fraud trial

Roger Jenkins, Barclays' former top rainmaker nicknamed "Big Dog" by colleagues, is expected to start giving evidence on Monday in a London fraud trial over alleged secret fees paid to Qatar in return for emergency funding during the credit crisis. Jenkins is one of three former Barclays executives who deny conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation and fraud by false representation -- offences that each carry a maximum jail sentence of 10 years.

25 Nov INSYS-OPIOIDS/NEW YORK

Awaiting verdict New York doctor convicted of taking kickbacks from opioid maker Insys Jurors are deliberating in the trial of Gordon Freedman, a New York doctor charged with accepting thousands of dollars in bribes and kickbacks from Insys Therapeutics Inc in exchange for prescribing his patients an addictive fentanyl spray the drug manufacturer produced.

25 Nov RELIGION

POPE-JAPAN/ (PIX) (TV) Pope Francis visits Japan

Pope Francis visits Japan, including the cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. 25 Nov

