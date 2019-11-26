Chinese woman sentenced to 8 months for Mar-a-Lago trespass

A federal judge has sentenced a Chinese businesswoman to eight months in prison for trespassing at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club and lying to Secret Service agents. Judge Roy Altman also ordered Monday that 33-year-old Yujing Zhang be deported after completing her sentence. She received nearly eight months credit because she has been jailed since her arrest March 30, so she has about one more week to serve.

Altman said it was a "serious offense" to trespass on a government property, particularly one where the president is staying. Assistant US Attorney Rolando Garcia argued for an 18-month sentence, saying Zhang "lied to everybody" to get into Mar-a-Lago including Secret Service agents, the club's receptionist and even her taxi driver.

Garcia also pointed to the electronics found on her person and in her hotel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)