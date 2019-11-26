White House lockdown lifted after aircraft found out not to be 'hostile'

The White House lockdown has been lifted after the aircraft which entered restricted airspace was found out to be not "hostile". The White House was briefly placed under lockdown on Tuesday an aircraft entered restricted airspace in the Washington area, CNN reported.

The event caused a lot of panic in Washington after which the US Capitol was evacuated and the roads around the White House were closed to traffic. The official said the aircraft "is not known to be hostile at this time," and the White House lockdown has been lifted.

Two US Capitol Police sources said the situation is being classified as an "aircon," which is an as yet unidentified incoming aircraft. (ANI)

