International Development News
Development News Edition

White House lockdown lifted after aircraft found out not to be 'hostile'

The White House lockdown has been lifted after the aircraft which entered restricted airspace was found out to be not "hostile".

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 20:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 20:58 IST
White House lockdown lifted after aircraft found out not to be 'hostile'
White House . Image Credit: ANI

The White House lockdown has been lifted after the aircraft which entered restricted airspace was found out to be not "hostile". The White House was briefly placed under lockdown on Tuesday an aircraft entered restricted airspace in the Washington area, CNN reported.

The event caused a lot of panic in Washington after which the US Capitol was evacuated and the roads around the White House were closed to traffic. The official said the aircraft "is not known to be hostile at this time," and the White House lockdown has been lifted.

Two US Capitol Police sources said the situation is being classified as an "aircon," which is an as yet unidentified incoming aircraft. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Castel wins it for Jamshedpur in Goa

Jamshedpur FC returned to winning ways and handed FC Goa their first defeat of the season 1-0 in the Hero Indian Super League here on Tuesday. In a closely-contested match, Sergio Castels 17th-minute strike, his fourth of the season, proved...

UPDATE 1-Colombian unions, students set more protests in honor of dead teenager

Colombian unions and student groups will hold another protest on Wednesday in honor of a teenage demonstrator who died after being injured by a tear gas canister after an initial strike last week sparked days of marches.Other demonstrations...

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter collision

Eds Adding details of operation, reax Paris, Nov 26 AFP Thirteen French soldiers were killed in Mali when two helicopters collided during an operation against insurgents in the countrys restive north, officials said Tuesday, the heaviest si...

Home Guard who blew lid off salary scam destroyed muster rolls, arrested

A Home Guard platoon commander was arrested here on Wednesday for allegedly setting fire to attendance logs of the forces personnel in Gautam Buddh Nagar amid a probe into irregularities in withdrawal of their salary, police said. Platoon C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019