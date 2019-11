Nov 26 (Reuters) -

* MANCHESTER CITY'S OWNER HAS AGREED TO SELL A $500 MLN STAKE TO SILVER LAKE - FT

* SILVER LAKE IS BUYING MORE THAN 10% OF CITY FOOTBALL GROUP AT VALUATION OF $4.8 BILLION- FT Source: https://on.ft.com/33tMZni

