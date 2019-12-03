Left Menu
Development News Edition

Infighting roils NATO as leaders gather in London

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 15:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 15:28 IST
Infighting roils NATO as leaders gather in London

London, Dec 3 (AP) US President Donald Trump and his NATO counterparts were gathering in London Tuesday to mark the alliance's 70th birthday amid deep tensions as spats between leaders expose a lack of unity that risks undermining the military organization's credibility. For the third summit in a row, Trump is expected to renew demands that European allies and Canada step up defense spending. Meanwhile, lamenting NATO's “brain death” due to a lack of U.S. leadership, French President Emmanuel Macron says NATO needs “a wake-up call.”

Macron insists that strategic questions must be addressed, like improving ties with Russia and how to handle an unpredictable ally like Turkey. In turn, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has lashed out at Macron, and their very public argument bodes ill for a summit hosted by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is deep into an electoral campaign and desperately wants to smooth things over.

Ankara raised the ire of its allies by invading northern Syria, and for buying Russian air defense systems with powerful computers aboard that suck up data and would compromise the military equipment of allies if they were stationed nearby. Before heading to London, Erdogan suggested that Turkey might not back Poland and NATO's Baltic allies — Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania — should they require defending unless the allies support Turkish concerns about Syrian Kurdish fighters, which Ankara sees as terrorists.

That threat raises new questions about NATO's commitment to its collective defense clause — Article 5 — under which all allies vow to come to the aid of a member under attack. The clause has only ever been activated once, after the 9/11 attacks in the United States. The two-day summit kicks off with receptions at Buckingham Palace and Downing Street later Tuesday. A short working session will be held at a golf resort in outer London on Wednesday.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and some leaders were taking part in a side event Tuesday morning Trump is due to hold separate talks with Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte on the sidelines of the summit. Johnson is also set to host talks on Syria with Macron, Merkel and Erdogan later Tuesday. (AP) NSA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

ADB and World Bank inaugurate new joint office in Tonga

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar army shelling kills woman, two infants in Rakhine - lawmaker

Shelling by Myanmars military killed a woman and two infants, and wounded six others in Rakhine State on Monday, according to residents and a lawmaker in the town of Mrauk U, where security forces are fighting against an ethnic militant gro...

UPDATE 1-Kremlin laughs off allegations of possible Russian UK election meddling

The Kremlin said on Tuesday it viewed suggestions from Western researchers that Russian hackers may have leaked British-U.S. trade documents before Britains election with irony, saying such allegations were often a ploy to deflect attention...

Maharana Mewar Public School Wins Best School Award Fifth Year in a Row

The esteemed award for the year 2019 was bestowed upon Maharana Mewar Public School in 15th World Education Summit held recently in MumbaiNew Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir For outstanding contribution in the education sector, Maharana Mewar...

Trump says Macron NATO criticism 'very nasty'

London, Dec 3 AFP US President Donald Trump declared Tuesday that his French counterpart Emmanuel Macrons criticism of NATO as brain dead was very insulting. NATO serves a great purpose, Trump said, at a joint press appearance with alliance...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019