Left Menu
Development News Edition

Consumer inflation reaches 9-year high in Pakistan

Inflation rose to 12.7 per cent year-on-year, the highest level in nine years mainly driven by an increase in prices of food items, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said in a report.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 13:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 13:14 IST
Consumer inflation reaches 9-year high in Pakistan
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Inflation rose to 12.7 per cent year-on-year, the highest level in nine years mainly driven by an increase in prices of food items, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said in a report. Inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), edged up by 1.3 per cent over the previous month after the PBS revised its calculation methodology by setting the new base year 2015-16 instead of the previous 2007-08 financial year, Dawn reported.

In a statement, the Finance Ministry claimed that inflation would come down from the next month, however, without divulging further details on how they figured this out. The data released on Wednesday showed that higher prices of food items have been the largest driver in overall inflation in November.

It has also been observed that the prices of essential food items are higher in rural areas than in urban areas, the report said. Food inflation in urban areas rose by 16.6 per cent in November on a yearly basis and 2.4 per cent on a monthly basis and that in rural areas by 19.3 per cent and 3.4 per cent, respectively.

Similarly, non-food inflation in urban centres was recorded at 9.6 per cent year-on-year, while it was 9 per cent in rural areas. The rise in non-food inflation is mainly driven by an increase in oil prices over the past few months and a combined impact of the depreciation of the exchange rate.

Economist Ashfaque Hasan Khan, however, believes that inflation is likely to be "more than 13 per cent in December, and the expected increase in inflation numbers would be based on a hike in energy prices, currency devaluation and high-interest rates." "Higher prices of imported items and raw materials due to the currency devaluation are being passed on to consumers. Companies are also passing on the higher costs of working capital amid increased interest rates to the consumers," Khan was quoted as saying by Geo News.

The central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 13.25 per cent in November, as expected, to prevent food inflation, nearing the top of its target range, from further spreading. State Bank of Pakistan Governor Reza Baqir was recently quoted as saying that rising inflation "has partly been the result of the need to restore competitiveness in the exchange rate, increased administered prices to reduce fiscal deficits in the public sector, and unforeseen food supply disruptions." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

RBI says banks lending to NBFCs now

Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday said credit flow from banks to the battered non-bank lenders is improving of late and that the central bank will not allow any large shadow bank to collapse. Without naming DHFL, which has been sent for ...

Refined soya oil futures rise on spot demand

Refined soya oil prices on Thursday rose 0.29 per cent to Rs 830.4 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions.On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil contracts for December delivery went u...

Soybean futures dip on soft demand

Soybean prices on Thursday fell by Rs 2 to Rs 4,124 per quintal in futures market as traders cut down their positions amid weak cues from physical markets.On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, soybean to be delivered in Decemb...

'Contempt threat' to lawyer: Justice Arun Mishra apologises

Supreme Court lawyers requested Justice Arun Mishra on Thursday to be patient in dealing with them after the judge warned a lawyer of contempt while hearing a land acquisition matter two days ago. A battery of senior advocates, led by Kapil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019