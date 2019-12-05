Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Fewer flights help Norwegian Air improve profitability

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Oslo
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 14:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 14:16 IST
UPDATE 3-Fewer flights help Norwegian Air improve profitability
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

November traffic figures show Norwegian Air's drive to slash flights is helping to improve profitability, sending the debt-laden airline's shares up 6% in early Thursday trading.

The cut-backs helped the budget carrier fill remaining flights, increasing the number of seats sold on each aircraft as well as income per passenger. Overall capacity, a measure of distance flown and the number of seats available (ASK), fell 27% year on year in November. Analysts in a Reuters poll had on average expected a 23% drop.

But the airline's yield - income per passenger carried and kilometer flown - rose 12% to 0.37 Norwegian crown ($0.04), beating a 0.35 crown forecast. Norwegian has shaken up the transatlantic travel market with low fares, but breakneck expansion also brought mounting debts and losses. The company raised cash from its owners in November for the third time in 20 months.

Overcapacity and cut-throat competition in Europe's airline market are adding challenges to Norwegian's recovery efforts. Scandinavian peer SAS said on Thursday it expected losses to deepen in the first quarter of next year. Norwegian on average filled 83.0% of seats in November, up from a so-called load factor of 78.8% last year and beating an average forecast of 82.3%.

"The planned capacity reduction has improved the figures ... we continue to deliver on our strategy of moving from growth to profitability," acting Chief Executive Geir Karlsen said. Danske Bank analyst Martin Stenshall, who has a "buy" rating on Norwegian's shares, said the numbers justified the rise in the stock, which was up 5.3% to 39.40 crowns at 0820 GMT.

Prior to October, when Norwegian's capacity fell 5% from the same month of 2018, the airline's year-on-year ASK had risen every month since it went public in 2003. The company is targetting a 10% cut in ASK for 2020 from 2019, it said in October.

"We have adjusted our route portfolio and capacity for the coming winter season and summer seasons to ensure that we are well-positioned to meet the actual demand," Karlsen said. As a temporary CEO since July, Karlsen has postponed debt payments, raised cash, brought in a Chinese leasing firm to take stakes in its fleet and partnered with U.S. carrier JetBlue to strengthen the business.

The company announced on Wednesday the sale of its domestic network in Argentina, launched 14 months ago, to JetSMART. Karlsen, who is also a chief financial officer (CFO), returns to being CFO and deputy CEO when industry outsider Jacob Schram takes the helm next year.

Schram, a former management consultant, and petrol retail executive, will replace Bjoern Kjos, the company's founder who stepped down in July having built Norwegian into Europe's third-largest budget airline. ($1 = 9.1609 Norwegian crowns)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Basic Education denies news of offering fake matric certificates

The Basic Education Department DBE has distanced itself from a fake social media page purporting to offer genuine matric certificates at a cost of R1 500. It is important that the department alert members of the public to this as it threate...

States should come up with action plan to curb digital banking fraud: LS speaker

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said the states should come up with an action plan to curb the rising incidents of digital banking frauds in the country after a Member of Parliament raised the issue in the House. Raising the issue du...

Panthers begin life post-Rivera in Atlanta

The change came swiftly this week for the Carolina Panthers. Coach Ron Rivera was dismissed just five days before a Sunday afternoon road game against the Atlanta Falcons.Neither team is in line to change its fortunes in regard to the big p...

AnSem, a Cyient Company, Joins the Arm Approved Design Partner Program

&#160;Cyient,&#160;a global engineering and technology solutions company, today announced that&#160;AnSem, a Cyient Company, has been selected to join the ArmApproved Design Partner program. The Arm Approved Design Partner program is a glob...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019