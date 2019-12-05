Following are the top Foreign stories at 1700 hours

FGN21 US-LD 5G US urges countries to ensure only 'trusted vendors' participate in future 5G networks

Washington: The US has urged all countries to ensure that only "trusted vendors" participate in any part of their future 5G networks as the Trump administration stepped up its pressure against Chinese telecom giants, citing a potential security threat and possible misuse of data. By Lalit K Jha

FGN16 US-TRUMP-2NDLD SON Stanford Prof slammed for mentioning Trump's son during impeachment hearing

Washington: The impeachment hearing against US President Donald Trump took an ugly turn when a professor of law from the prestigious Stanford University took the name of his minor son Barron during her testimony before a Congressional panel, drawing an angry reaction from First Lady Melania. By Lalit K Jha

FGN13 SUDAN-FIRE-INDIANS-IDENTITIES Most victims of Sudan fire tragedy belonged to Tamil Nadu, Bihar: Indian Embassy

Khartoum: Most of the Indian victims hospitalised or reported missing after the massive LPG tanker blast at a ceramics factory in Sudan belonged to Tamil Nadu and Bihar states while authorities are trying to ascertain the details about the 18 Indians killed in the tragedy.

FGN15 PAK-MUSHARRAF Verdict in Musharraf treason case to be announced on Dec 17: Pak court

Islamabad: The verdict in the high treason case against former Pakistan dictator General (retd) Pervez Musharraf would be pronounced on December 17, a special court announced on Thursday.

FGN10 ISRAEL-MOSHE-MODI Israeli boy survivor of Mumbai attacks "touched by heartwarming" message from PM Modi

Jerusalem: Moshe Holtzberg, the Israeli boy who was just two years old when he lost his parents in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, is touched by the heartwarming message sent by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which he described the teenager's story as a "miracle" which continues to inspire everyone. By Harinder Mishra

PTI RS

