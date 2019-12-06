Left Menu
PM Modi, Mauritius counterpart to work closely to build upon strong bilateral ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met his Mauritius counterpart Pravind Jugnauth here and the two leaders agreed to collaborate closely to build upon the close multifaceted bilateral relations and to explore new avenues of engagement based on mutual interest and priorities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Mauritius counterpart Pravind Kumar Jugnauth in New Delhi on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met his Mauritius counterpart Pravind Jugnauth here and the two leaders agreed to collaborate closely to build upon the close multifaceted bilateral relations and to explore new avenues of engagement based on mutual interest and priorities. Jugnauth, who was accompanied by his spouse Kobita Jugnauth, is on a private visit to India.

"Prime Minister Modi extended his warm felicitations to Prime Minister Jugnauth on his re-election with a resounding mandate. Prime Minister Jugnauth thanked Prime Minister and reiterated his commitment to further strengthen and deepen the fraternal and enduring bilateral ties between the two countries," an official statement said. On his part, the Mauritius Prime Minister expressed deep appreciation for India's support in many development cooperation projects being implemented in the island country, such as the Metro Express Project, ENT Hospital, Social Housing Project, which have brought real benefits to its people.

"Prime Minister Jugnauth conveyed that accelerating the pace of all-round development of Mauritius and deepening the scope of cooperation with India will be his priorities in the new term. He expected India to play an important role in this endeavour," the statement said. Modi, on the other hand, said that the Mauritius government and the people of the island country can count on India's wholehearted support and continued solidarity in their aspirations to build a more secure, stable and prosperous Mauritius, it said.

"Both leaders agreed to work closely to build upon the close multifaceted bilateral relations and to explore new avenues of engagement, based on mutual interest and priorities," the statement further read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

