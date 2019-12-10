U.N. Security Council to meet Wednesday on North Korea
The United Nations Security Council will meet publicly on Wednesday over North Korea's nuclear and missile programs, diplomats said on Monday.
The meeting has been requested by the United States. A U.S. State Department official earlier said Washington wanted the 15-member council to discuss North Korea's missile launches and the possibility of an "escalatory" provocation by Pyongyang.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
