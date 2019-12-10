Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Unfathomable grief' as eight still missing at NZealand volcano

  • PTI
  • |
  • Whakatane
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 04:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 04:04 IST
'Unfathomable grief' as eight still missing at NZealand volcano

Whakatane (New Zealand), Dec 10 (AFP) New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern expressed "unfathomable grief" Tuesday for tourists caught in a deadly eruption at the White Island volcano, where five people have died and eight more are feared dead. Ardern held out no hope for the eight people still missing after Monday's tragedy, saying overnight aerial reconnaissance flights had found no signs of survivors.

"The focus this morning is on recovery and ensuring police can do that safely," she told a press conference. Among the missing are tourists from Australia, the United States, Britain, China and Malaysia, as well as New Zealanders who were acting as guides.

"To those who have lost or are missing family and friends, we share in your unfathomable grief and in your sorrow," Ardern said. "Your loved ones stood alongside Kiwis who were hosting you here and we grieve with you."

In addition to the five dead and eight missing, Ardern said 31 people who were on the island during the cataclysm were in hospital with various injuries, including serious burns. In the hours after the eruption, police had determined the risk was too great for on-land rescues.

Police spokesman Bruce Bird said a helicopter has scoured the area for 45 minutes, checking if anyone was still alive -- without success. Safety concerns have stalled the effort to recover bodies.

"We will only go to the island when it is safe to do so for our people," said Bird. A large proportion of the victims are thought to be Australian.

At the time of the eruption, the island was being visited by a group of more than 30 people from a Royal Caribbean cruise ship, the Ovation of the Seas, which left Sydney on a 12-day voyage last week. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said 24 Australians were among those on the volcano tour.

"We must prepare for some difficult news in the days ahead," he said. Britain's high commissioner in New Zealand said two of its citizens were being treated.

The eruption at White Island -- also known as Whakaari -- occurred just after 2:00 pm Monday (0100 GMT), thrusting a thick plume of white ash 3.6 kilometres (12,000 feet) into the sky. The island is about 50 kilometres (30 miles) offshore in the picturesque Bay of Plenty and attracts about 10,000 visitors every year.

Seconds before, live camera feeds showed a group of more than a half dozen people walking on the crater floor. Then the images went black. The threat level at the volcano had been raised in recent days, and questions are already being raised about whether it was safe for tour groups to visit.

Cruise operator Royal Caribbean had sold a day trip to White Island as an "unforgettable" adventure to New Zealand's most active volcano, one that took visitors so close to the action they could require gas masks and hard hats. White Island Tours said it "operates through the varying alert levels" but that "passengers should be aware that there is always a risk of eruptive activity regardless of the alert level."

Ardern said there were legitimate questions to be asked but they could wait until the emergency response was complete. "The focus today is on providing critical care for those who have been injured," she said.

Scientists said there had been increased activity at the volcano over the past week -- but nothing to indicate an eruption was imminent. "The eruption was unfortunate but not completely unexpected," said Jessica Johnson, a geophysicist at the University of East Anglia.

She said levels of activity "have been relatively high since September, and even more elevated over the last couple of weeks," with small earthquakes and more volcanic gas detected than usual. (AFP) RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Probiotic food supplements may have different effects on boys and girls: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Putin says Moscow could appeal Russia sports ban

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday Moscow had grounds to appeal a decision by the World Anti-Doping Agency WADA to bar Russia from major sporting events, a move he said violated the Olympic charter.Russia was banned from the wo...

Merkel expects Russia to cooperate in dispute over killing of Georgian

Chancellor Angela Merkel said she had told Russian President Vladimir Putin in bilateral talks in Paris on Monday that Germany expects Russia to provide information for an investigation into the murder of a Georgian man in Berlin.German pro...

Putin says Moscow could appeal Russia sports ban

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday Moscow had grounds to appeal a decision by the World Anti-Doping Agency WADA to bar Russia from major sporting events, a move he said violated the Olympic charter.Russia was banned from the wo...

UPDATE 1-Former Boeing employee who warned about 737 problems will testify at hearing

A former Boeing Co employee who warned of problems with 737 production will testify on Wednesday at a U.S. House hearing on the Federal Aviation Administration review of the grounded 737 MAX. The aircraft has been grounded since March after...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019