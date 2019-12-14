Left Menu
N.Korea says it conducted another crucial test at satellite launch site - KCNA

  • Pyongyang
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 12:23 IST
  • Created: 14-12-2019 12:13 IST
Image Credit: Pexels

North Korea said it had conducted another test at a satellite launch site on Friday to bolster its strategic nuclear deterrence, North Korean state media outlet KCNA reported on Saturday. KCNA on Sunday said that North Korea had carried out a "very important" test at the Sohae satellite launch site, a rocket-testing ground that U.S. officials once said North Korea had promised to close.

The latest KCNA report called the event on Friday a "successful test of great significance" but did not specify what was tested.

