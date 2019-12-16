Left Menu
Zimbabwe veep's wife charged with attempting to kill him

  • Harare
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 19:18 IST
  • Created: 16-12-2019 19:09 IST
Zimbabwe veep's wife charged with attempting to kill him
File photo Image Credit: Twitter @GeneralChiwenga

The wife of Zimbabwe's vice president has been charged with attempting to murder her husband. Marry Chiwenga, a former model and wife of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court Monday where she was also charged with money laundering and fraud, amid reports of a troubled marriage.

Wearing a floral dress, she waved to journalists as she entered the court's holding cells. The magistrate ordered that she remain in custody pending a bail hearing. She is accused of trying to kill her husband in South Africa in July.

First, she tried to deny medical treatment to Chiwenga by insisting he stay at a hotel instead of a hospital when he was flown to South Africa for emergency medical treatment, according to the charge sheet. Security officers later took Chiwenga to the hospital, according to the charge sheet.

She allegedly went to the hospital on July 8, asked the security to leave the room and "while alone" with Chiwenga, she "unlawfully removed the medical intravenous drip as well as a central venous catheter," causing Chiwenga to bleed profusely, according to the charge sheet. She forced her husband off the hospital bed and tried to lead him out of the ward before being intercepted by his security details, said the charges.

Chiwenga later went to China where he received medical treatment for four months and he returned to Zimbabwe in November. On his return from China, Chiwenga said he was suffering from "idiopathic oesophageal stricture." Marry Chiwenga is also accused of laundering about USD 1 million to neighboring South Africa by pretending to pay for goods that were never brought into Zimbabwe, according to the charges.

She was seen as close to her husband before and immediately after he led the military to force the late former president, Robert Mugabe, to resign in 2017. She faded from the limelight as she and her husband began to suffer ill-health, both with visibly swollen hands. She has not been seen in public with Chiwenga since he returned from China in November.

On Monday, the state-run Herald newspaper described her as "the estranged wife" of the vice president. President Emmerson Mnangagwa has described fighting corruption as a top priority since assuming power in 2017.

But critics and the opposition say the anti-corruption commission is mainly targeted people viewed as dissenters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

