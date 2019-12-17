Left Menu
Development News Edition

Venezuela Christmas decorations light up anger over blackouts

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Caracas
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 19:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 19:30 IST
Venezuela Christmas decorations light up anger over blackouts
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Venezuela's government has sparked a holiday controversy by hanging Christmas lights in major cities, decorations that many say have no place in a country suffering chronic blackouts.

The adornments introduced by President Nicolas Maduro's government from November include an illuminated cross atop the mountain that borders the capital Caracas. The decorations were met with anger following a year of several nationwide power interruptions and a steady decline in service for most citizens.

"It's pretty, but there are too many lights," said Elina Montaño, 76, a homemaker, at a Caracas pedestrian promenade, where multicolored lights surrounded a live-action nativity scene. "One sees places that lack power, and here there's too much." Caracas municipal official Carolina Cestari defended the decision to light up 22 public places, including part of the polluted Guaire River.

Cestari said energy consumption was small thanks to power-saving bulbs provided by political ally China, and the lights would provide holiday cheer for poorer families. Migdalia Teran, 36, a designer who lives in the city of Valencia, said the lights were problematic given the power cuts but added they brought some cheer.

"I've always loved Christmas and I want some happiness after so much sadness. I'm one of those people that has seen half their family leave the country," she said, in reference to the migration of some 4.5 million Venezuelans since 2015. Even some of the critics on social media have noted that shutting off Christmas lights would do little to improve access to electricity.

Venezuela was plunged into darkness in March after a nationwide blackout that Maduro blamed on the United States. Critics say power problems are driven by corruption, mismanagement, and underinvestment. The capital's power supplies have largely been restored since then. But blackouts in the provinces continue to interrupt everything from routine commerce to emergency medical procedures.

In the second city of Maracaibo, where electricity is exceptionally precarious, truck driver Jesus Paz complained at a large display of lights at one end of the iconic bridge at the entrance to the city. "How can they spend all this money lighting up the entrance to the bridge when the rest of the bridge is dark?" asked Paz, 38.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

Jewar airport project: Conditional Letter of Award given to Swiss firm Zurich Airport

Cipla shares rise after Vysov anti-diabetic drug acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-UK shares fall on hard Brexit fears; NMC Health tanks on short attack

British firms more exposed to the domestic economy took a hit on Tuesday after Prime Minister Boris Johnsons hard-line in talks with the European Union rekindled fears of a hard Brexit, while NMC Health plunged on Muddy Waters short attack....

Bolivia's Morales looks to engineer election win from afar, find successor

Bolivias former President Evo Morales defended his right to be involved in politics on Tuesday and said he would campaign to help his socialist party win new elections after he resigned under pressure in November and sought refuge abroad.Th...

File status report on opening of old age homes in all districts: HC to state govt

The Himachal Pradesh High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to file a status report within three months with regard to opening of old age homes in all districts. A division bench comprising Chief Justice L Narayana Swamy and Ju...

US says China 'can't hide' Uighur plight after Arsenal retaliation

Washington, Dec 17 AFP US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday denounced China for its heavy-handed actions against Arsenal over footballer Mesut Ozils support for incarcerated Uighurs, saying Beijing could not hide reality. Arsenal di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019