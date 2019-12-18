REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

New Zealand police said on Wednesday they would be scaling down search operations for the two people who are missing after a volcanic eruption last week, admitting the bodies may never be found.

MACAU-POLITICS Chinese leader Xi visits gambling hub Macau as nearby Hong Kong seethes

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China’s President Xi Jinping begins a three-day visit to the gambling hub of Macau on Wednesday to mark the 20th anniversary of its handover to China, with security tight as protests rock nearby Hong Kong. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT On eve of expected impeachment, Trump lashes out at Pelosi, Democrats

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - On the eve of his expected impeachment in the U.S. House of Representatives, President Donald Trump accused Democrats of pursuing an “illegal, partisan attempted coup” and declaring war on American democracy as they seek to remove him from office for pressing Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden. USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT-PROTESTS

Demonstrators take to the streets in New York to rally for Trump impeachment NEW YORK (Reuters) - Demonstrators rallied in New York on Tuesday night to call for U.S. President Donald Trump’s impeachment and removal from office on the eve of the House of Representatives’ expected vote to impeach him.

BUSINESS BOEING-737-MAX-SUPPLIERS-ANALYSIS

Boeing 737 MAX freeze divides suppliers into haves and have-nots SEATTLE/PARIS (Reuters) - Boeing Co’s decision to suspend aerospace’s biggest production line exposes contrasts in the U.S.-dominated 737 MAX supply chain, severely straining some niche machine shops while giving engine giants time to iron out their own wrinkles.

FORD-INVESTMENT Ford to invest $1.45 billion in two Detroit plants, add 3,000 jobs

(Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) said on Tuesday it plans to invest more than $1.45 billion at two of its manufacturing facilities in Detroit to make electric, autonomous and sports utility vehicles, and add 3,000 jobs. ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-STAR-WARS Hollywood cheers 'Rise of Skywalker' at film's world premiere

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Droids rolled down a blue carpet and stormtroopers kept order at the world premiere on Monday of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”, the ninth and final movie episode in the sci-fi fable of a celebrated Jedi master. PEOPLE-ULVAEUS-BOOKS

ABBA's Bjorn sends Sweden's students SOS on fake news STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - ABBA’s Bjorn Ulvaeus has gifted books to high school students across Sweden to try to stem the flow of fake news.

SPORTS SOCCER-USA-CHARLOTTE

Soccer: Charlotte awarded 30th MLS franchise (Reuters) - Charlotte became Major League Soccer’s (MLS) newest team on Tuesday as the rapidly-expanding league added a 30th franchise who will begin playing in 2021.

CYCLING-BRITAIN-VARNISH Varnish wins right to appeal employment tribunal verdict

(Reuters) - Former European team sprint champion Jess Varnish has won the right to appeal after an employment tribunal ruled against her in January in her case against British Cycling and UK Sport. UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS RUSSIA-OIL/ (EXCLUSIVE)

EXCLUSIVE-Illegally traded chemical halted Russian oil pipeline, tests show The mystery substance that brought the world's longest oil pipeline to a halt for more than a month earlier this year was carbon tetrachloride, a rare and lethal waste chemical that is supposed to be tightly controlled by an international agreement, according to the results of two separate tests seen by Reuters.

18 Dec 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT NETHERLANDS-ECONOMY/

Outlook for Dutch economy updated by government adviser CPB Economic policy adviser CPB updates its outlook for economic growth in the Netherlands in 2019 and 2020, after in September projecting growth would fall to 1.8% and 1.5% this year and next.

18 Dec 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT USA-FED/BRAINARD

Federal Reserve Board Governor Brainard participates in panel on monetary policy Federal Reserve Board Governor Lael Brainard participates in "Monetary Policy, Technology and Globalization" panel before the Colloquium in Honour of Benoît Coeuré, in Frankfurt, Germany.

18 Dec 05:15 ET / 10:15 GMT JAPAN-ROBOTS/ (PIX) (TV)

Japanese companies showcase its latest robots at robot trade show Japanese companies exhibit their latest robots designed to better serve the aging society.

18 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT GERMANY-CLIMATE/

Germany parliamentary committee discusses carbon prices A joint mediation committee of both houses of German parliament discusses climate policies, including a price for carbon dioxide emissions aimed at making fossil fuels more expensive so that companies and citizens switch to climate-friendlier options.

18 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT USA-FED/EVANS

Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Evans participates in moderated Q&A Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans participates in moderated question-and-answer session before an Economic Club of Indiana luncheon, in Indianapolis, Ind.

18 Dec 12:40 ET / 17:40 GMT POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

MACAU-POLITICS/XI ARRIVAL (PIX) (TV) China's Xi arrives in Macau to mark handover celebrations

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Macau for a multi-day visit to the world's biggest gambling hub, ahead of the 20th anniversary of the handover of Macau to Chinese control on Dec 20 (Friday). 18 Dec 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

INDIA-CITIZENSHIP/PROTESTS (PIX) (TV) Monitoring situation amid India citizenship law protests

Protests over a new Indian citizenship law based on religion spread over several cities, as critics said the Hindu nationalist government was pushing a partisan agenda in conflict with the country's founding as a secular republic. 18 Dec 03:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

USA-ELECTION/DEBATE Live from Los Angeles: Three things to watch in the Democratic presidential debate

Seven Democratic presidential candidates will take the stage in Los Angeles on Thursday in the party's sixth debate of the nominating contest for the November 2020 U.S. election. Here are some things to keep an eye on. 18 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-NEXTSTEPS Trump impeachment: What comes next?

The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives will hold a historic vote on Wednesday on whether to impeach President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. 18 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

TAIWAN-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV) Taiwan presidential candidates hold first televised election hustings

President Tsai Ing-wen and main opposition candidate Han Kuo-yu hold their first televised hustings ahead of the Jan. 11 election. 18 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

GERMANY-POLITICS/MERKEL (PIX) (TV) Germany's Merkel answers questions in parliament

Germany's lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, holds a session during which Chancellor Angela Merkel answers questions from lawmakers. 18 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/MANAFORT Judge to rule on Paul Manafort's motion to dismiss in New York state criminal case

A judge is expected to rule on Paul Manafort's motion to dismiss New York state charges against him on double jeopardy grounds at a hearing in Manhattan Supreme Court. Manafort, former campaign chairman for U.S. President Donald Trump, is not expected to attend in person after suffering a cardiac incident. 18 Dec 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

USA-DEFENSE/CONGRESS-LIBERIA U.S. Congress provides path to citizenship for thousands of Liberian immigrants

Thousands of Liberian immigrants without permanent legal status in the United States will be eligible to apply for green cards and eventual citizenship under the terms of a defense spending bill passed by the U.S. Senate on Tuesday. 18 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

POLAND-JUDICIARY/ (PIX) (TV) Poles to protest new changes to the judiciary planned by government

Poles demonstrate in front of parliament to protest changes to the country's judiciary planned by the ruling Law and Justice party. The protesters say the changes threaten judicial independence. 18 Dec 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SPORTS HONGKONG-PROTESTS/CHINA-SOCCER (PIX) (TV)

Hong Kong and China face off at Asia soccer tournament amid tension over protests Hong Kong and China face off at East Asia Football Federation tournament amid tensions over months of HK protests.

18 Dec 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

BRITAIN-ROYALS/ (PIX) (TV) Annus horribilis II? UK's Queen Elizabeth will reflect on another tough year

When Britain's Queen Elizabeth addresses her nation on Christmas Day, as she has for almost every festive season during her long reign, it will be at the end of one of the most difficult and controversial of the 67 years she has spent on the throne. 18 Dec 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

FILM-STAR WARS/ (PIX) (TV) A Minute With: C-3PO and Chewbacca on 'Star Wars'

The actors behind C-3PO and Chewbacca discuss the upcoming "Star Wars" film and their roles in beloved film franchise 18 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

PEOPLE-RKELLY/ Status conference in criminal case against R. Kelly

A status conference is scheduled in the criminal sexual abuse case against singer R. Kelly in Brooklyn federal court. Kelly is expected to attend by video conference. Before U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly. Coverage on merit. 18 Dec 16:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

