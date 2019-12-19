Greenland to pick Ericsson over Huawei for future 5G rollout
Greenland will pick Sweden's Ericsson over China's Huawei for future the rollout of fifth-generation (5G) telecoms network, a spokeswoman for state telecoms operator Tele Greenland said on Thursday.
Tele Greenland CEO Kristian Reinert Davidsen told broadcaster KNR on Wednesday that he does not see Huawei as a possible supplier of 5G in Greenland, and that Ericsson on all parameters would be the right choice.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Sweden's Ericsson to pay $1 bn over bribery allegations: US govt
UPDATE 1-Telenor picks Ericsson for Norway 5G, abandoning Huawei
Telenor picks Ericsson for Norway 5G, scaling back Huawei
Greenland ice melting faster, putting 40 million more people at risk by 2100: Study
UPDATE 2-Norway's Telenor picks Ericsson for 5G, abandoning Huawei