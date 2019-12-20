6.4 magnitude earthquake jolts Pakistan

A powerful earthquake measuring 6.4 rocked northern Pakistan on Friday, forcing people to rush out of their homes. According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre in Islamabad, the epicenter of the quake measuring 6.4 was located in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan and it originated at a depth of 210kms.

So far, there was no report of any loss to life or property, according to officials. However, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the magnitude of the tremor was 6.1.

The impact of the strong earthquake was felt in entire northern Pakistan, including national capital Islamabad. Local TV showed that people rushed out of buildings and their homes in panic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.