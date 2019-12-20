Left Menu
6.4 magnitude earthquake jolts Pakistan

  PTI
  • |
  Islamabad
  • |
  Updated: 20-12-2019 18:48 IST
  • |
  Created: 20-12-2019 18:48 IST
A powerful earthquake measuring 6.4 rocked northern Pakistan on Friday, forcing people to rush out of their homes. According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre in Islamabad, the epicentre of the quake measuring 6.4 was located in Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan and it originated at a depth of 210kms.

So far, there was no report of any loss to life or property, according to officials. However, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the magnitude of the tremor was 6.1.

The impact of the strong earthquake was felt in the entire northern Pakistan, including national capital Islamabad and other major cities of lahore, Peshawar and Murree. Local TV showed that people rushed out of buildings and their homes in panic.

According to the Dawn newspaper, parliamentarians left an ongoing session in the Parliament and vacated the premises. Officials from the Foreign Office also stepped outside due to the tremors. Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) spokesperson Taimur Ali said officials are in contact with district disaster units.

He said the tremors created fear and panic across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, including the mountainous area of Malakand division, the report said. The Express Tribune reported that tremors were also felt in Swat, Bannu, Nowshera, Hangu, Lakki Marwat, Bajaur, Charsadda, Mardan, Swabi, Malakand, Buner, Shangla, Lower Dir and Upper Dir, Haripur, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Kohistan, and Kohat.

