China: 6 killed in building fire in Guzhen

Atleast six people were killed in a fire at a building in Guzhen Township, the city of Zhongshan.

The department received a call about the fire at around 2 am. The fire was put out by 3 am, reported Xinhua.

Further investigation into the cause of the fire is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.