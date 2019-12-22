Trump, Abe hold telephonic talks, discuss North Korea

US President Donald Trump and Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Sunday held a telephonic conversation and discussed North Korea amid threats issued by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. "@POTUS @realDonaldTrump spoke today with Prime Minister @AbeShinzo of Japan. They discussed a number of bilateral issues, including trade relations. The two leaders also discussed developments related to Iran and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea," White House spokesperson Judd Deere said on Twitter.

The spokesman also added that Trump and Abe "agreed to continue close communication and coordination" in light of the recent threats by North Korea. "President Trump and Prime Minister Abe agreed to continue close communication and coordination, particularly in light of recent threatening statements issued by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea," he added.

The relations between North Korea and various nations including US and Japan have worsened in recent years. Early this month, North Korea said that that the denuclearisation talks with the United States are off the table. The nuclear negotiations between the US and North Korea have been at a standstill since the Hanoi summit between President Donald Trump and leader Kim broke up in February, and Pyongyang has since demanded Washington change its approach by the end of the year. (ANI)

