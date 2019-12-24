REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT /6:00 a.m. SGT

Saudi Arabia on Monday sentenced five people to death and three to jail over the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, but a U.N. investigator accused it of making a “mockery” of justice by allowing the masterminds of last year’s killing to go free.

SOUTHKOREA-USA-MILITARY/ South Korea, U.S. commandos practice raiding enemy facility as North Korea tensions rise

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean and U.S. special forces troops recently conducted drills simulating the infiltration of an enemy facility, U.S. military photos seen by Reuters on Monday show, as tensions with North Korea ratchet up ahead of a year-end deadline. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT/ McConnell says Senate Republicans have not ruled out witnesses in Trump impeachment trial

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Monday that Republicans had not ruled out hearing witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, one of the main sticking points in drafting rules for the proceedings. UBER-NEW-YORK/

In win for Uber, Lyft, judge strikes down New York City's cruising cap A New York state judge on Monday ruled in favor of Uber Technologies Inc and Lyft Inc in a lawsuit against New York City, striking down a new rule limiting how much time drivers for ride-hailing services can spend cruising streets in busy areas of Manhattan without passengers.

BUSINESS BOEING-737-MAX-CEO/

Boeing ditches CEO Muilenburg in bid to contain 737 MAX crisis Boeing Co has fired its Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg, seeking to restore confidence after two fatal crashes forced the world’s biggest planemaker to halt production of its best-selling 737 MAX jetliner.

USA-ECONOMY/ U.S. business spending on equipment appears soft; housing steadies

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - New orders for key U.S.-made capital goods barely rose in November and shipments fell, suggesting business investment will probably remain a drag on economic growth in the fourth quarter. ENTERTAINMENT

NETFLIX-DECADE-IN-REVIEW/ The Netflix decade: How one company changed the way we watch TV

In the not-so-distant past, TV viewers were forced to wait a week for the next installment of their favorite shows, parceled out by networks in half-hour or hour-long increments. CHRISTMAS-SEASON-BELGIUM-THEATRE/

Brussels puppet theater adds Monty Python humor to nativity tale BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A Brussels puppet theater as old as Belgium itself is staging its Christmas nativity show this year with a dash of Monty Python humor added to the traditional story of Jesus’s birth.

SPORTS BASKETBALL-NCAA-LOU-PITINO-ADIDAS/

Pitino, Adidas settle legal dispute Rick Pitino and Adidas have settled the former Louisville coach’s claim that the company led to his firing from the university.

FOOTBALL-NFL-PLAYOFFS/ NFL moves start time of games with playoff implications

The NFL shuffled several game times for Week 17, with contests impacting either playoff berths or seeding now being played in the same time window. UPCOMING

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS AUSTRALIA-BUSHFIRES/FIREFIGHTER (TV)

Meet Andrew Hain, Australia's volunteer firefighter Meet rural fire service volunteer, Andrew Hain, one of the many volunteer firefighters battling raging bushfires in Australia.

Dec 24 CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

KUWAIT-SAUDI ARABIA/OIL Saudi oil minister to visit Kuwait to sign neutral zone agreement

Saudi Arabia's oil minister is expected to visit Kuwait on Tuesday to sign a final agreement to resume oil production from the Neutral Zone fields between the two countries. Dec 24

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS IRAQ-PROTESTS/ (PIX) (TV)

Iraqi parliament set to pass electoral law as protests continue Iraq’s parliament meets to pass a new election law as political deadlock continues to prevent the naming of a new prime minister while anti-government protests in which over 450 were killed rage on.

Dec 24 CHINA-JAPAN/SOUTHKOREA (PIX) (TV)

China-S.Korea-Japan leaders hold a trilateral meeting South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe meet at a summit in the southwestern city of Chengdu.

Dec 24 HONGKONG-PROTESTS/NORTHPOINT (PIX)

WIDER IMAGE / INSIGHT - Young Hong Kong democrats shake up pro-Beijing stronghold in Hong Kong Densely packed with dilapidated, high-rise apartment blocks looming above bustling neon-lit streets, the North Point district has long been known as one of the "reddest" – or most pro-Beijing– districts in Hong Kong. But in elections for District Councils in November, a neighbourhood that has long hewed to the pro-Beijing line of Hong Kong's government unexpectedly switched sides.

24 Dec 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT RUSSIA-USA/WHELAN (PIX) (TV)

Russian court to rule on extending detention of ex-U.S. marine accused by Moscow of spying Russian court considers appeal to extend detention for Ex-U.S. marine Paul Whelan held for spying.

24 Dec 02:30 ET / 07:30 GMT CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

USA-MARIJUANA/ILLINOIS Recreational pot becomes legal in Illinois on New Years Day

Illinois will kick off the New Year by becoming the second most-populous state where recreational use and sale of marijuana is legal for adults. Dec 24

TURKEY-SECURITY/GEZI Turkish court holds hearing in trial of 16 activists accused over Gezi protests

Turkish businessman and philanthropist Osman Kavala and 15 co-defendants face a fresh hearing in a trial, criticised by Western countries, in which they are accused of trying to overthrow the government by orchestrating nationwide protests six years ago, 24 Dec 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS JD LOGISTICS-IPO/ (PIX)

JD.Com's logistics unit taps banks for potential $8-$10 bln IPO -sources The logistics unit of Chinese e-commerce company JD.com Inc JD.O has held early discussions with banks about a potential overseas IPO that could raise $8 billion to $10 billion, two people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

24 Dec 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

