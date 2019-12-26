Left Menu
Development News Edition

US flies 4 spy planes over Korean Peninsula after Pyongyang's 'Christmas gift' threat

The United States flew four surveillance planes over the Korean Peninsula this week after North Korea threatened to give Washington a "Christmas gift" if the US failed to make concessions in nuclear talks with the country.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Seoul
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 01:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 01:28 IST
US flies 4 spy planes over Korean Peninsula after Pyongyang's 'Christmas gift' threat
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The United States flew four surveillance planes over the Korean Peninsula this week after North Korea threatened to give Washington a "Christmas gift" if the US failed to make concessions in nuclear talks with the country. Yonhap News agency reported that the four aircraft, namely RC-135W Rivet Joint, E-8C, RQ-4 Global Hawk and RC-135S Cobra Ball, were believed to have "carried out missions over and around the Korean Peninsula" between Tuesday and early Wednesday (local time).

It is unusual for four American surveillance planes to conduct missions around the Korean Peninsula at the same time. Earlier, US President Donald Trump had brushed off North Korea's warning of a "Christmas Gift", saying that his country would "deal with it very successfully" and that perhaps it would be a "nice present".

North Korea has set a year-end deadline for the United States to change what it says is a policy of hostility amid a stalemate in efforts to make progress to end its nuclear program and establish lasting peace.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update: More on time jump, What latest we know

NTPC to invest Rs 50K crore to add 10GW solar energy capacity by 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Ertz's status in doubt as Eagles vie for NFC East

The status of Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz for their key season-finale remained in doubt Wednesday as he continues to be evaluated for a fractured rib. The team listed Ertz as DNP on its Wednesday practice report, although that w...

Report: Pacers' Oladipo eyes late Jan. return

Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo hopes to make his return from a ruptured right quad tendon in about a month, ESPN reported on Wednesday. Per the report, Oladipo hopes to return as soon as late January or perhaps in early February, which...

People News Roundup: Prince Andrew skips Christmas Day walk; Prince Philip, leaves hospital in time for Christmas and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Britains Prince Andrew skips Christmas Day walk after royals bumpy yearBritains Prince Andrew skipped the royals traditional Christmas Day walk to church after what his mother Queen Eliza...

Entertainment News Roundup: Paris Opera ballerinas, retire at 42, fuss over Macron pension plans and K-Pop fans brave Seoul's Christmas chill

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Paris Opera ballerinas, who retire at 42, kick up a fuss over Macron pension plansBallerinas in white tutus danced scenes from Swan Lake on the forecourt of the Paris Opera on Tues...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019