Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran, China, Russia start joint naval drills

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 22:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-12-2019 22:27 IST
Iran, China, Russia start joint naval drills

Tehran, Dec 27 (AFP) Iran, China and Russia started four days of joint naval drills in the Indian Ocean and the Gulf of Oman on Friday, the commander of Iran's flotilla announced. The exercise comes at a time of heightened tensions since the United States withdrew from a landmark 2015 nuclear deal with Iran in May last year.

"The message of this exercise is peace, friendship and lasting security through cooperation and unity... and its effect will be to show that Iran cannot be isolated," Rear Admiral Gholamreza Tahani said on state television. Tahani added that the drills included rescuing ships on fire or vessels under attack by pirates and shooting exercises, with both Iran's navy and its Revolutionary Guards participating.

State television showed what it said was a Russian warship arriving at Chabahar port in southern Iran and said the Chinese will join shortly, calling the three countries "the new triangle of power in the sea". "The aim of this drill is to bolster security of international maritime commerce, combatting piracy and terrorism and sharing information... and experience," the flotilla commander said.

"Us hosting these powers shows that our relations have reached a meaningful point and may have an international impact," he added. The United States reimposed crippling sanctions on Iran after quitting the nuclear deal last year, prompting Tehran to hit back with countermeasures by dropping nuclear commitments.

Remaining parties to the badly weakened agreement include Britain, France and Germany as well as China and Russia. In June, US President Donald Trump authorised a military strike after Iran shot down a US drone, only to call off the retaliation at the last moment.

The crisis deepened with September 14 attacks on Saudi energy giant Aramco's vital Abqaiq processing plant and Khurais oilfield, which temporarily halved the kingdom's crude output. Yemen's Huthi rebels claimed responsibility for the attack but Washington accused Tehran, a charge it has strongly denied.

It has also denied accusations from Washington and other Western capitals that it was behind a string of mysterious attacks on oil tankers in Gulf waters. Washington has responded with a military build-up in the Gulf and has launched an operation with its allies to protect navigation in Gulf waters.

Japan said Friday it would also send a military vessel and two patrol planes to help protect waterways in the region, but will not join the US-led coalition. Tokyo will send a destroyer for intelligence activities along with two patrol aircraft, chief cabinet secretary and government spokesman Yoshihide Suga told reporters.

The move is "Japan's own measure aimed at peace and stability in the Middle East as well as ensuring safety of Japan-related vessels," he said, noting that 90 percent of crude oil Tokyo imports were from the region. (AFP) PMS PMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Dr. Vardhan, Smriti Irani discuss issues faced by women in scientific field

Will Prison Break Season 6 be premiered in 2020? What we know so far

Rajnath Singh calls upon Cantonment Boards to be gentle to poor living

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Court gives capital punishment to main accused in rape, murder case in Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore POCSO Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Court on Friday pronounced capital punishment to the main accused in a six-year-old rape and murder case of a minor girl in Pannimadai village.Special Court Judge for POCSO cases ...

Virginia school system to allow students day off to protest

Falls Church, Dec 27 AP One of the largest school districts in the US has announced that it will allow students one excused absence per school year to participate civic activities such as protests. Fairfax County Public Schools in Virginia ...

George Michael's sister Melanie died on Christmas Day, family says

George Michaels sister Melanie Panayiotou died on Christmas Day, the third anniversary of the pop singers death, her family said on Friday. We can confirm that very tragically Melanie has passed away suddenly. We would simply ask that the f...

Priyanka Gandhi attacks Yogi govt over death of child in UP due to 'malnutrition'

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday attacked the Yogi Adityanath government over the death of a child reportedly due to malnutrition, alleging that under the BJP rule there was just show off development. Taking to Twitter, she p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019