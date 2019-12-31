Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-U.S. prosecutors charge suspect in Hanukkah stabbing rampage with hate crime

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 08:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 08:51 IST
UPDATE 2-U.S. prosecutors charge suspect in Hanukkah stabbing rampage with hate crime
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Federal prosecutors filed hate-crime charges on Monday against the man accused of a stabbing rampage at the New York-area home of a Hasidic rabbi during a Hanukkah celebration, saying the suspect kept journals with references to Adolf Hitler and "Nazi culture." Grafton Thomas, 37, entered no plea during his brief initial federal court hearing in White Plains, New York, and was ordered to remain in custody.

Saturday's assault, which left five people wounded, prompted law enforcement to further bolster their presence in Jewish neighborhoods across the region. Some ultra-Orthodox have voiced concern that their distinct mode of dress, including black coats and black hats worn by men, makes them a conspicuous target for anti-Semitic hate. In an interview with Reuters on Monday, defense lawyer Michael Sussman described his client as suffering from severe mental illness, suggesting Thomas was animated not by bigotry but by a form of psychosis that may have expressed itself as anti-Semitism.

The suspect was arraigned on Sunday, a day after the attack, on five counts of attempted murder in state court. Thomas is accused of bursting into the home of Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg, a prominent Hasidic Jewish leader, on Saturday night, shouting: "No one is leaving." He then pulled out a machete, stabbing and slashing five of the dozens of people attending a Hanukkah celebration, before fleeing.

One victim was hospitalized in critical condition with a skull fracture, according to the complaint. The attack unfolded in the town of Monsey, a hub of Hasidic life in Rockland County's heavily ultra-Orthodox Jewish community north of New York City.

It was the latest in a recent string of anti-Jewish attacks in the New York metropolitan area, including a shooting at a kosher supermarket in New Jersey earlier this month that left two Hasidic Jews dead. Both assailants were killed. The federal complaint charges Thomas with five counts of obstruction of free exercise of religious beliefs involving an attempt to kill and use of a dangerous weapon resulting in bodily harm. He faces a maximum penalty of life in prison on each count, said James Margolin, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan.

HATE OR PSYCHOSIS

Handwritten journals confiscated from the suspect's home in Greenwood Lake, New York, contained anti-Semitic sentiments including "referring to 'Adolf Hitler' and 'Nazi culture'" as well as a drawing of a swastika, FBI agent Julie Brown said in the complaint.

The complaint said his journals also included apparent references to Black Hebrew Israelites, a fringe movement the Southern Poverty Law Center identifies as a hate group. Its ideology asserts that blacks were robbed of their place as God's true chosen people by Jews, whom adherents regard as imposters. Even before the Monsey attack, government investigators and researchers at the Anti-Defamation League were examining social media postings linking one of the kosher supermarket assailants to individuals associated with the Black Hebrew Israelites.

Sussman said he had not seen the writings of his client seized by investigators, but suggested the behavior of Thomas, a former U.S. Marine who is black, was dictated by his mental disability rather than hate. Thomas has repeatedly been hospitalized for mental issues and apparently had quit taking his anti-psychotic medication, the attorney said. "My own impression to date is that he is a highly delusional, psychotic individual," Sussman added. "It may be in fact one of his forms of his psychosis at this point may be some form of anti-Semitism."

The complaint also said that an examination of Thomas' cellphone showed he used its web browser to look up information under such search terms as: "Why did Hitler hate the Jews" and "German Jewish Temples near me." On Saturday, the phone was used to access an article headlined: "New York City increased police presence in Jewish neighborhoods after Possible Anti-Semitic Attacks. Here's what to know."

The complaint added that authorities found an 18-inch (46-cm) machete and a knife, both stained with blood, in the getaway car after Thomas was arrested in Manhattan. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo denounced "a scourge of hate in this country."

New York Police Commissioner Dermot Shea told a news conference on Sunday that the city had seen a 21% increase in anti-Semitic hate crimes this year. Attacks on synagogues have shaken the Jewish community elsewhere in the country.

On the last day of Passover in April, a gunman killed a worshiper and wounded three people, including the rabbi, during Sabbath services at Congregation Chabad in Poway, California, near San Diego. Six months before that, a gunman killed 11 worshipers at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh in the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in U.S. history.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

Asia's first LGBT-focused streaming service tackles taboos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Ahmedabad's supermom Rushina donates breast milk to help babies in need

A young mother, Rushina Doctor Marfatia from Ahmedabad is donating her breast milk to five premature babies battling for their lives in the ICU, after she realised that she was producing more milk than her child could feed on. A milk bank c...

Three people feared dead in Australian bushfires-authorities

Three people caught in bushfires in Australias southeast are feared dead, authorities said on Tuesday, as huge fire fronts cause widespread devastation and forced thousands of holidaymakers to flee to beaches to escape the flames.New South ...

Ghosn says in Lebanon, having 'escaped injustice'

Former Nissan and Renault Chairman Carlos Ghosn, who was barred from leaving Japan whilst awaiting trail on charges of financial misconduct, on Tuesday said he was in Lebanon. I have not fled justice I have escaped injustice and political ...

Saudi Arabia condemns attacks by Iran-backed militias against American forces in Iraq

Saudi Arabia condemned attacks launched last week by Iranian regime-backed militias against American forces in Iraq, an official source said in a statement published by the state-owned Saudi Press Agency.The U.S. military carried out airstr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019