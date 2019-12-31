Saudi Arabia condemns attacks by Iran-backed militias against American forces in Iraq
Saudi Arabia condemned attacks launched last week by Iranian regime-backed militias against American forces in Iraq, an official source said in a statement published by the state-owned Saudi Press Agency.
The U.S. military carried out airstrikes on Sunday against the Kataib Hezbollah militia in response to the killing of a U.S. civilian contractor in a Friday rocket attack on an Iraqi military base, officials said.
Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi on Monday condemned the U.S. airstrikes on bases of Iranian-backed Iraqi militia. The U.S. strikes could pull Iraq further into the heart of a proxy conflict between the United States and Iran.
