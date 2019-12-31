Left Menu
Development News Edition

SKorean prosecutors indict Moon's key ally over corruption

  • PTI
  • |
  • Seoul
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 15:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 15:03 IST
SKorean prosecutors indict Moon's key ally over corruption

Seoul, Dec 31 (AP) South Korean prosecutors on Tuesday indicted a key ally of President Moon Jae-in on a dozen charges including bribery as they concluded a monthslong probe into a political scandal that rocked Seoul's liberal government and sparked huge protests. In a rare public response to an ongoing criminal case, Moon's office released a statement accusing prosecutors of pushing an excessive probe into former Justice Minister Cho Kuk and questioned whether it was politically motivated.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office said Cho was charged for receiving 6 million won ($5,190) in bribes, in the form of scholarships his daughter received from a medical school in Busan from 2017 to 2018, when he served as Moon's senior secretary of civil affairs. A prosecution official said Cho faces 11 other charges, including working with his wife to manipulate official documents and create fake materials to help their daughter's admission into the school.

He is also charged with obstructing justice and attempting to tamper with evidence regarding his family's dubious private equity investments, according to the official, who didn't want to be named, citing office rules. Prosecutors arrested Cho's university professor wife, Chung Kyung-shim, in October.

Cho served as Moon's justice minister for a month before resigning in October as the scandal grew, but he has firmly denied any legal wrongdoing. A Seoul court last week rejected prosecutors' request to arrest Cho over separate allegations that he blocked a 2017 government inspection into corruption allegations surrounding the pro-government vice mayor of Busan, who was arrested in November over suspicions of receiving bribes from businesspeople. The court said Cho was unlikely to flee or destroy evidence.

Cho's resignation as justice minister came after huge crowds of his supporters and critics marched in South Korea's capital for weeks, showing how the monthslong saga deepened a political divide. Moon's liberal Minjoo Party and his supporters have accused the prosecution of pushing an excessive investigation out of resistance to government reform plans for the justice system that had been laid out by Cho, which include curbing prosecutors' investigative powers.

But the allegations surrounding Cho have clearly struck a nerve in a country that's struggling to tackle widening inequality and brutally competitive school environments and damaged the reformist image of Moon, whose economic failures and faltering diplomacy with North Korea have also raised the alarm for the liberals ahead of April's parliamentary elections. (AP) RS RS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

Asia's first LGBT-focused streaming service tackles taboos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

ITBP Director General SS Deswal to handle additional charge of CRPF DG

Central Reserve Police Force CRPF Director General RR Bhatnagar will be demitting the office on Monday after heading the force for more than 2 years. ITBP Director General SS Deswal will hold additional charge of the CRPF DG as its new head...

Israeli top court hears case on Netanyahu's political future

Israels Supreme Court convened Tuesday to hear a petition on whether an indicted member of parliament can form a new government, a key test case for whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can prolong his political career after elections ...

Outraged Iraq protesters storm US embassy: AFP (AFP) RS RS

Outraged Iraq protesters storm US embassy AFP AFP RS RS...

Railways renames RPF (Railway Protection Force) as Indian Railway Protection Service.

Railways renames RPF Railway Protection Force as Indian Railway Protection Service....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019