Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak journalist jailed for 5 yrs for 'religious hatred'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Karachi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 19:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 19:25 IST
Pak journalist jailed for 5 yrs for 'religious hatred'
Image Credit: ANI

A journalist in Pakistan has been given a five-year jail term and fined Rs 10,000 by an anti-terrorism court for spreading "religious hatred" and possessing "literature against the state". Nasrullah Chaudhry, working with Urdu-language daily Nai Baat, was found guilty of committing offenses punishable under stringent provisions of the Anti-Terrorism Act, Dawn news reported.

The anti-terrorism court judge in Karachi, who conducted the trial inside the central prison, awarded him the five-year imprisonment and Rs 10,000 fine with the direction to serve one-month imprisonment on default. He was also sentenced to six-month imprisonment and Rs 5,000 fine with the direction to serve 15 days imprisonment on default.

The court canceled his bail and sent him to the prison to serve out his sentences. However, all the sentences will run concurrently. Chaudhry was arrested in Karachi's Garden area on November 11, 2018, on the allegations of carrying some journals and booklets about Afghan Jihad and the Punjabi Taliban which contained material intended to sow discord on sectarian grounds as well as to motivate people to take part in "Jihad".

The charge-sheet alleged that the detained journalist had links with al-Qaeda leader Khalid Mukshi. Chaudhry denied the allegations, claiming that the prosecution witnesses falsely deposed against him in favor of the law enforcement agencies.

Claiming to be innocent, he said that he has nothing to do with the alleged offense and also denied the recovery of the alleged hate material from him. The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists and the Karachi Union of Journalists have expressed grave concern over the conviction of senior journalist Nasarullah Chaudhry for allegedly possessing banned literature.

In a joint statement, the journalist bodies noted that the government through law enforcement agencies and other tactics, which include torture, threats, and harassment, had been trying to pressure the journalists with impunity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

This Is Us Season 4 episode 10 trailer shows Toby ‘silent’ to ‘emotional’ Kate

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Cyprus defends courts after British teen convicted over rape claim

Nicosia, Dec 31 AFP Cyprus defended its judiciary Tuesday, after Britain expressed concern over a Cypriot court finding a British teenager guilty of falsely claiming she was gang-raped. The Cyprus government has full confidence in the judic...

Anti-CAA resolution: BJP MP urges Rajya Sabha chairman to initiate contempt proceedings against Kerala CM

A BJP MP on Tuesday urged Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu to initiate breach of parliamentary privileges and contempt proceedings against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the state assembly passed a resolution against the ...

Turkey detains 5 IS suspects planning New Year attacks

Police have detained five suspected Islamic State militants who were allegedly planning to carry out attacks in the Turkish capital of Ankara during New Years Eve celebrations, the state-run news agency reported Tuesday. Anti-terrorism poli...

UPDATE 5-Hong Kong protesters hold pro-democracy rallies in last hours of 2019

Thousands of protesters briefly blocked one of Hong Kongs main roads on New Years Eve after forming human chains across the city and marching through shopping malls, urging people not to give up the fight for democracy in 2020.The protester...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019