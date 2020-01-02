U.S. defense secretary urges North Korea to negotiate on denuclearization
U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Thursday said the United States still sees a political agreement on denuclearization as the best path forward on North Korea, but that American forces remained prepared to fight if necessary.
"We would urge restraint by Kim Jong Un," Esper said in an interview on Fox News.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mark Esper
- American
- North Korea
- Kim Jong Un
- Fox News
ALSO READ
Community leaders Houston seek permanent memorial to honour slain Indian-American police officer
Zackary Momoh to play male lead opposite Lupita Nyong'o in HBO Max's 'Americanah' adaptation
Daimler, BMW exiting North American car-sharing market
Karan Johar collaborates with American pop singer Lauv for 'Good Newwz'
UPDATE 1-Daimler, BMW exiting North American car-sharing market, cutting in Europe