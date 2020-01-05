Body of Iranian military commander killed in Iraq in U.S. military strike returned to Iran

The body of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in Iraq in a U.S. military strike, was returned to Iran on Sunday, the official IRIB news agency reported.

Soleimani's body was flown to the city of Ahvaz in southwest Iran.

