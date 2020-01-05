Oman urges U.S. and Iran to seek dialogue

Oman has called on the United States and Iran to seek dialogue to ease tensions, Oman News Agency reported, after a U.S. drone strike killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani at Baghdad airport on Friday.

Oman, which maintains friendly ties with both the United States and Iran, has previously been a go-between for the two countries.

