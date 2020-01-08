Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Japanese man pleads not guilty to killing 19 due to mental health

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 12:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 12:44 IST
UPDATE 2-Japanese man pleads not guilty to killing 19 due to mental health
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A Japanese man accused of stabbing 19 disabled people to death pleaded not guilty on Wednesday in a dramatic trial session interrupted when he seemed to put something in his mouth, struggled with court officials and lay on the floor writhing. Satoshi Uematsu, 29, a former care home worker accused of killing 19 disabled people and wounding 26 in a care centre in 2016 - one of post-war Japan's worst mass killings - was removed from the court and did not return when the trial resumed.

Before the interruption, Uematsu's lawyer said Uematsu acknowledged details of the indictment were true, but he has a psychiatric disorder that led to diminished capacity at the time of the incident. "Mr Uematsu had a psychiatric disability and, as a result, he was not mentally competent," said the lawyer.

A calm-looking Uematsu, wearing a navy blue suit, white shirt and tie, and with his hair in a long pony tail, bowed slightly as he entered the courtroom, Japanese media said. Soon after, Uematsu suddenly made motions as if to put something in his mouth, Japanese media said. A Reuters witness saw him struggling with uniformed court officials, writhing on the floor as three of them held him down before the hearing was abruptly adjourned for about an hour.

Once resumed, without Uematsu in attendance, one of his lawyers said his abuse of marijuana led to mental illness, adding: "This has turned him into a different person. As a result, this incident took place." But a prosecutor told the court any potential sentence would have to take into consideration the brutality and scale of the crime, noting that Uematsu had stabbed many victims in the neck.

"(Uematsu) had the capacity to tell good from bad, and capacity to control his conduct as well," she added. "We will prove he was completely responsible for what he did." Family members of the victims watched from a screened-off area of the courtroom.

The July 2016 killings at the facility in Sagamihara, southwest of Tokyo, where Uematsu had once worked, shocked the country, as violent crime is rare due to strict gun control. Interest in the trial was intense, with nearly 2,000 people lining up in cold rain for 26 viewing seats, and broadcast trucks lined the streets in front of the courthouse.

The violence also sparked debate about the need for change in a society where people with disabilities can still suffer stigma and shame, a situation highlighted by the fact that the families of most of those killed have not revealed their names. One woman on Wednesday told NHK national broadcaster that Uematsu's trial prompted her to change her mind about concealing the name of her daughter, 19 when she was killed.

Photos showed the young woman, who was autistic and unable to speak, smiling shyly in a photo taken by her mother soon after she entered the care home, just months before she was killed. "She loved music, she lived as energetically as she could," her mother wrote in the statement carried by NHK, saying she last saw her daughter two days before her death.

"Her name was Miho. I want that public as proof that she existed. I want people to know who she was."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Normal life hit in Kerala as 24-hour trade union strike total

Normal life was affected in left-ruled Kerala, with the public transport services keeping off the roads and banking services hit as the 24 hour nation-wide labour union strike was total in the state on Wednesday. Roads across the state wor...

WRAPUP 13-Iran missiles target U.S. forces in Iraq; Trump says 'All well'

Iran launched missiles at U.S.-led forces in Iraq early on Wednesday, retaliating for the U.S. drone strike on an Iranian commander whose killing last week stoked fears of a new Middle East war. Irans Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said the mi...

Most passengers on crashed Ukraine flight were foreigners: Kiev

Most passengers on crashed Ukraine flight were foreigners Kiev....

Booking victim instead of perpetrators of crime is the new normal now: Cong

The Congress on Wednesday attacked the Modi government saying booking the victim instead of the perpetrators of crime is the new normal now. The Congress attack came a day after the registration of a case in the JNU violence issue against t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020