Japanese Tourist Alleges Molestation Near Jaipur's Historic Jaigarh Fort
A Japanese tourist reported an alleged molestation by five men near Jaipur's Jaigarh Fort. Local police are investigating, examining criminal and tourist guide records to find the suspects. The incident occurred while the tourist was en route to a temple. Immediate police intervention followed an alert by a security guard.
- Country:
- India
A disturbing incident unfolded near Jaipur's Jaigarh Fort, where a Japanese tourist alleges she was molested by five men. The police, informed swiftly by a security guard who witnessed her distress, are actively searching for the suspects.
The attack reportedly took place as the tourist was walking towards the Ganesh temple, located in the Amber area. Assistant Commissioner of Police Surendra Singh stated that the five men exploited the seclusion of the area to approach her.
In response to her calls for help, and the security guard's alert, the police promptly dispatched a team to the scene. CCTV footage is being reviewed to identify the accused individuals, who fled as help approached.
- READ MORE ON:
- Jaipur
- Jaigarh Fort
- tourist
- Japanese
- woman
- assault
- police
- investigation
- CCTV
- security
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