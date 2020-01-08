Left Menu
Development News Edition

"It meant so much": Australian farmer loses deer farm to raging blaze

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Canberra
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 15:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 15:50 IST
"It meant so much": Australian farmer loses deer farm to raging blaze
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Australian farmer Anthony Thomas sat on his quad bike on Wednesday looking out over what is left of his farm, wiped out by a fire that swept through four days ago, destroying everything in its path.

In a matter of two hours, the place he has called home for 25 years, where he and his father have been raising deer on 200 hectares (500 acres) in the district of Kiah, was gone. Now Thomas said he just felt emptiness.

"It just meant so much to me. That's it - gone," he said. Compounding the heartbreak, Thomas had to put dozens of sheep and deer out of their misery. Animals not killed by the flames were so badly injured that many could not even stand up.

With no idea what he will do now, Thomas can't help but reflect on what might have been done. "You can point the finger all day. But I don't know, there are lots that could have been done, lots that should have been done," he said.

Twenty-six people have been killed this southern summer in fires that have devastated more than 10.3 million hectares (25.5 million acres) of land - an area the size of South Korea. Thousands of people are homeless.

Many rural communities are without power and telecommunications. Some are running out of drinking water. The smoke has blanketed the big cities of Sydney, Melbourne, and Canberra, and drifted as far as South America.

Scientists have liked the fires to climate change, pointing to a three-year drought that has left much of the country's bushland tinder-dry. Ecologists at the University of Sydney on Wednesday doubled their estimate of the number of animals killed or injured in the fires to 1 billion.

"I've spent so much time here as a kid, in the bush," Thomas said. "I knew if a fire came through it would be devastating."

(Editing by Robert Birsel)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Dentsu employee helping Tokyo Olympics ceremonies punished for bullying

An employee at Japans largest advertising agency Dentsu Group Inc, who had been helping design the opening and closing ceremonies of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, has been punished for allegations of bullying, officials said on Wednesday. The ag...

Anti-CAA stir: Court to hear bail plea of accused in Darya Ganj violence case tomorrow

A Delhi court is slated to hear tomorrow at 2 pm the bail petition filed by 15 accused in Darya Ganj violence case The court was slated to hear the bail plea today but adjourned it after some medical reports were not filed before it.The Del...

Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

US President Donald Trump, in his first reaction after Irans missile attack on two American bases in Iraq, insisted that all is well and promised to make a statement to the nation on Wednesday morning. FGN70 PAK-ARMY-SENATE Pakistans Senate...

India's first indigenous aircraft carrier Vikrant likely to be commissioned by early 2021: Sources

The manufacturing of the countrys first indigenous aircraft carrier Vikrant is currently under phase three which involves setting to work of machinery and other equipment and it is likely to be commissioned by early 2021, sources said on We...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020