Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Walsh to bow out after building British Airways parent IAG

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Britain
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 15:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 14:59 IST
UPDATE 2-Walsh to bow out after building British Airways parent IAG
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Willie Walsh, head of British Airways parent firm IAG, will step down in June from the airlines' group he helped build and hand the reins to Luis Gallego, current CEO of IAG's Iberia. Walsh said in November that succession planning was underway as he intended to retire as chief executive in the next two years. Gallego has been CEO of Iberia since 2014.

Irishman Walsh, a former pilot, has spent his career in the industry and has been instrumental in establishing IAG. He became CEO of British Airways in 2005 and oversaw its merger with Iberia in 2011 to form IAG. He has since expanded IAG through acquisitions.

IAG chairman Antonio Vazquez said that Gallego was the right candidate to lead IAG in the next stage of its development, as did Walsh. "Luis has been a core member of the team and has shown true leadership over the years and I have no doubt he will be a great CEO of IAG," Walsh said in a statement on Thursday.

Goodbody analyst Mark Simpson said the appointment would mean little change in IAG's strategy and would be welcomed by investors. Walsh had "fantastic success at building IAG but obviously promoting internally is seen as a positive. The market regards his successor well," Simpson said.

SLASHER WALSH Walsh made his name standing up to unions and cutting costs first at Ireland's Aer Lingus, where he became CEO in 2001, and then at British Airways, earning him the nickname Slasher Walsh in an industry he once characterized as a "fight for survival".

It was at Aer Lingus where he formed the template for his strategy, benefitting from a front-row seat to the rapid expansion of budget rival Ryanair. Walsh was much quicker than rival European flag carriers Air France-KLM and Lufthansa to embrace budget flying. IAG bought short-haul carrier Vueling in 2015 and set up a long-haul low-cost carrier Level in 2017.

He also bought Aer Lingus in 2015, and IAG is currently in the process of a 1 billion euro deal to buy Spain's Air Europa. IAG said that Walsh, 58, would step down from his role and the board of IAG on March 26 before retiring on June 30.

Gallego's successor at Iberia will be announced in due course, IAG said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon issues travel ban on Ghosn: judicial source

Lebanon issued a travel ban against former car magnate Carlos Ghosn Thursday, a judicial source said, after investigators questioned him about an Interpol red notice of financial misconduct charges in Japan.The state prosecution issued a tr...

UPDATE 3-Tesco outstrips retail rivals with Christmas sales rise

Tesco, Britains biggest supermarket group, rode out a subdued Christmas to lift UK sales by 0.1, enough to beat its main rivals amid the toughest high street conditions in years. Chief Executive Dave Lewis said Tescos UK stores delivered th...

Malaysia's attorney-general drops sex-video case; minister denounces plot

Malaysias attorney general on Thursday declined to prosecute anyone linked to a series of leaked videos purportedly showing the economic affairs minister having sex with a man. The minister, Azmin Ali, had denied links to the videos first c...

AP CM launches Rs 6,318 cr 'Amma Vodi' scheme for indigent

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday launched his governments flagship programme Amma Vodi scheme meant to support lakhs of poor and needy mothers to educate their children. Marking the launch, Reddy pressed a bu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020