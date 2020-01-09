Left Menu
Development News Edition

SA Minister Aaron Motsoaledi accuses Donald Trump for failing to promote world peace

SA Minister Aaron Motsoaledi accuses Donald Trump for failing to promote world peace
During an interview, Aaron Motsoaledi cited that warmonger Donald Trump failed to call for world peace during his Wednesday speech in Washington DC. Image Credit: Twitter(@GovernmentZA)

On Thursday, Aaron Motsoaledi, South Africa's Minister of Home Affairs took issue with the United States' President Donald Trump for his orders to kill Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in Iraqi soil by criticising the American leader's failure to promote peace in the world.

During an interview, Aaron Motsoaledi cited that warmonger Donald Trump failed to call for world peace during his Wednesday speech in Washington DC. According to him, the US President slapped additional sanctions on Iran after it retaliated the general's assassination when it fired missiles at US air bases in Iraq early Wednesday morning. He said that the world would remain in turmoil if current tensions are continued to be escalated by Trump.

"Trump said nothing at all to promote peace. In fact, he didn't speak like a head of state," Aaron Motsoaledi said, APA News noted. According to him, Donald Trump 'spoke like a militiaman praising himself for having lots of weapons – instead of calling for peace around the world, which everybody is striving for.'

"In addition, he is bullying all nations in the world, and calling those that are sitting with him in the UN Security Council to reconsider punishing Iran further. I think the whole world is in trouble because we've got a man who is the head of a very powerful nation but has no leadership qualities at all. It is very unfortunate," Aaron Motsoaledi said during the interview.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Hungary to keep troops unless Iraq govt decides to end deal

Budapest, Jan 9 AP Hungarys prime minister said Thursday that his country will keep its troops stationed in Iraq as long as the Mideast country stands by the agreement between the two governments. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told ...

Sebi restrains Vrise Securities from registering new clients for 6 months

Markets regulator Sebi has prohibited stock broker Vrise Securities Pvt Ltd from registering any new client for six months for violating broker norms as well as the regulators circular. The firm was formerly known as Vishesh Capital Pvt Ltd...

UPDATE 2-Autostrade toll offer deemed 'insufficient' by Italian minister

Italian motorway operator Autostrade per lItalia must increase an offer to cut road tolls to avoid losing its operating licence, Transport Minister Paola de Micheli said on Thursday.Autostrade, part of infrastructure group Atlantia, is in a...

Rajya Sabha MP Chandra Pal Singh new Chairman of KRIBHCO

Agri-cooperative leader and Rajya Sabha MP Chandra Pal Singh has been unanimously elected as Chairman of Krishak Bharati Cooperative Ltd KRIBHCO.Besides, V Sudhakar Chowdary, a versatile farmers leader, was unanimously elected as Vice Chai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020