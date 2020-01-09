SA Minister Aaron Motsoaledi accuses Donald Trump for failing to promote world peace

On Thursday, Aaron Motsoaledi, South Africa's Minister of Home Affairs took issue with the United States' President Donald Trump for his orders to kill Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in Iraqi soil by criticising the American leader's failure to promote peace in the world.

During an interview, Aaron Motsoaledi cited that warmonger Donald Trump failed to call for world peace during his Wednesday speech in Washington DC. According to him, the US President slapped additional sanctions on Iran after it retaliated the general's assassination when it fired missiles at US air bases in Iraq early Wednesday morning. He said that the world would remain in turmoil if current tensions are continued to be escalated by Trump.

"Trump said nothing at all to promote peace. In fact, he didn't speak like a head of state," Aaron Motsoaledi said, APA News noted. According to him, Donald Trump 'spoke like a militiaman praising himself for having lots of weapons – instead of calling for peace around the world, which everybody is striving for.'

"In addition, he is bullying all nations in the world, and calling those that are sitting with him in the UN Security Council to reconsider punishing Iran further. I think the whole world is in trouble because we've got a man who is the head of a very powerful nation but has no leadership qualities at all. It is very unfortunate," Aaron Motsoaledi said during the interview.

