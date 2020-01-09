Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russian conscript blames fatal shooting spree on army hazing 'hell'

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 21:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 21:16 IST
Russian conscript blames fatal shooting spree on army hazing 'hell'
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A Russian conscript who shot dead eight fellow soldiers at his army base last year said on Thursday he had been left with no other course of action after conscripts turned his life into a living "hell". Ramil Shamsutdinov opened fire on servicemen at a military facility in the far eastern region of Zabaikalsk on Oct. 25. He was detained shortly after the incident, has admitted his guilt and could face life in prison if convicted.

The case is embarrassing for the military, which has been revamped in recent years at great cost, projects an image of might and says it has stamped out the Soviet-era problem of hazing - the bullying of conscripts by older soldiers. Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, who some tip as a possible successor to President Vladimir Putin, told Russian media last year that extensive army reform had prevented hazing altogether.

"I regret I couldn't restrain myself and that I resorted to this extreme step, but I had no other way out. I couldn't take any more mistreatment," Shamsutdinov wrote in an open letter circulated by his lawyer Ruslan Nagiyev on social media. "I didn't expect to end up in such hell. There was nowhere to run and complain," he wrote, without providing details.

Some Russian media have quoted Shamsutdinov as saying that he had been threatened with rape and that officers were beating up conscripts and taking their money. Russian men aged 18-27 are legally required to serve one year in the army. Some Russians go to lengths to dodge the draft in part because of fears of hazing despite the government's drive to overhaul the military.

Shamsutdinov said he had wanted to serve as a conscript and then join the army as a career. He apologized to the families of his victims. Lawyer Nagiyev said last month police were investigating whether Shamsutdinov and several other soldiers had been subjected to hazing and had opened a separate criminal case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

... ...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Chief of Air Staff RKS Bhadauria visits Air Force Stations in EAC

Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria undertook a two-day visit to Air Force Stations in Eastern Air Command EAC. He visited vital air bases and combat units operating at these locations on January 8 and 9. A press note from t...

US STOCKS-Wall St soars to record high on trade optimism, tech bounce

U.S. stocks hit record highs on Thursday as Middle East tensions eased, optimism about a U.S.-China trade deal firmed and several brokerages boosted price targets on high-profile companies. Investors snapped up market heavyweights including...

Curbs on palm oil imports product-specific, not country-specific: MEA

The governments imposition of restrictions on imports of refined palm oil is product-specific and not country-specific, but the state of relationship between countries does impact business decisions, the External Affairs Ministry said on Th...

After escaping Japan, Ghosn feels Lebanese crisis

Carlos Ghosns daring escape from Japan to Lebanon may have cast light on his wealth and influence, but in Beirut, the ex-Nissan boss can only get a few hundred dollars a week from the bank because of the countrys deep financial crisis.Leban...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020