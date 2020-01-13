Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-"Grieving nations" to discuss legal action against Iran over downed airliner - Ukraine

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Kyiv
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 18:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 18:23 IST
EXCLUSIVE-"Grieving nations" to discuss legal action against Iran over downed airliner - Ukraine
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Five nations whose citizens died when an airliner was shot down by Iran last week will meet in London on Thursday to discuss possible legal action, Ukraine's foreign minister told Reuters.

Speaking at the sidelines of an official visit to Singapore on Monday, Vadym Prystaiko said the countries would also discuss compensation and the investigation into the incident. All 176 people on board the flight died in the crash on Wednesday, minutes after the plane took off from Tehran airport.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

HP: Minor girl injured in firing by 5-year-old cousin while playing

A four-year-old girl was injured after her five-year-old cousin shot her using her grandfathers licensed gun while playing in Himachal Pradeshs Shimla district on Monday, police said. The incident took place in Sharnal village under Rampur ...

Netflix lands 24 Oscar nominations, including two for best picture

Streaming video service Netflix Inc scored 24 Academy Award nominations on Monday, including two for the best picture prize, the film industrys highest honor.Netflix Mafia epic The Irishman and divorce drama Marriage Story will compete for ...

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Steel Shri Dharmendra Pradhan today flagged off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck and participated in the Special National Vendor Development Program on Petroleum Steel sectors for SCST Entrepreneurs...

Christ Pratt relaxes after wrapping up shoot for his next

Christ Pratt wraps up shoot for The Tomorrow War. In a recent Instagram story, Pratt said that he can wash his hair now that the shoot for the upcoming release has finally concluded. Pratt, who had gone with a blond hair look for the movie,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020