Pak summons Indian diplomat over 'unprovoked ceasefire violations'

  • Islamabad
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 19:20 IST
Pakistan on Monday summoned Indian Charge d'Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia and lodged a protest over the alleged ceasefire violation by the Indian troops along the Line of Control that killed a civilian. The Foreign Office said that Director General (South Asia & SAARC) Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri summoned Ahluwalia and "condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations" in Kotkotera and Karela Sectors on January 11.

Chaudhry said that a 24-year-old man of Chowki village was killed "due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing" along LoC. He said that such acts "are a threat to regional peace and security."

Chaudhry said that by raising tensions along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB), India cannot divert attention from Kashmir, according to FO. He also called upon the Indian side to respect the ceasefire understanding; investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations and maintain peace on the LoC and the WB.

