China will keep its currency basically stable - foreign ministry
China's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that China would keep its currency basically stable. Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comments at a daily news briefing in Beijing.
The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday removed its designation of China as a currency manipulator ahead of the planned signing of a trade deal between them on Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
