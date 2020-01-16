South African Airways selling nine Airbus aircraft - tender document

South African Airways (SAA) has put up for sale nine of its Airbus aircraft, according to a tender document seeking proposals from interested buyers that was seen by Reuters on Thursday.

SAA, which was placed in a form of bankruptcy protection late last year, is selling the Airbus A340-300s and A340-600s as well as 15 spare engines, the document said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

