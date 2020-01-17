Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. ambassador becomes moustachioed face of S.Korean discontent

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Seoul
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 15:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 15:38 IST
U.S. ambassador becomes moustachioed face of S.Korean discontent
File photo Image Credit: Twitter(@Harry Harris)

The U.S. ambassador to South Korea drew criticism from the highest levels of government in Seoul on Friday for suggesting that Seoul consult with Washington about the possibility of reopening tourism with North Korea.

U.S. Ambassador Harry Harris has even been criticized by some local media and anti-U.S. activists over his mustache, which they have compared with those of officials in the Japanese colonial government that ruled Korea from 1910 to 1945. Seoul and Washington have been at odds over a number of issues in recent years, including South Korean President Moon Jae-in's desire to engage economically with the North, and a U.S. demand that Seoul pay billions of dollars more to maintain its troops stationed in South Korea.

Harris told international media in Seoul on Thursday that it would be better for South Korea to run any plans to engage with North Korea through a joint working group established with the United States to avoid any "misunderstandings" that could trigger sanctions. That drew a rebuke from an official at the presidential Blue House on Friday.

"It's very inappropriate for the ambassador to make such a mention in the media over remarks by the president of the host nation," the official said, speaking to media on condition of anonymity. Harris said South Korea was a sovereign nation and noted that tourism is not banned by international sanctions imposed on the North. But he said some aspects of a tourism program could potentially run into trouble with sanctions.

A spokesman for the South's Unification Ministry, which handles relations with the North, declined to comment specifically on Harris' remarks but said: "our policy with regard to North Korea comes under our sovereignty." Others criticized Harris more directly, with some even commenting on his Japanese-American heritage. Harris was born to a Japanese mother and an American father.

In an interview with a local radio station, a ruling party lawmaker compared him with a "governor-general" of the Japanese government during the colonial period. Speaking on Thursday, Harris also mentioned the public comments about his heritage and the mockery of his mustache - despite the fact that many famous Korean historical figures had similar facial hair.

"My mustache, for some reason, has become a point of some fascination here," Harris said at the briefing on Thursday. In a protest outside the U.S. Embassy in December, for example, activists plucked the mustache hairs from posters of Harris' face.

"I understand the historical animosity that exists between both of the nations," Harris said of the lingering tensions between South Korea and Japan. "But I am not the Japanese-American ambassador to Korea — I am the American ambassador to Korea."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Atomic Energy Department, DST to hold science exhibition 'Vigyan Samagam'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

Foreign tourist arrivals (FTA) up despite travel advisories, attempts to create bad perception; data shows India stable, peaceful: Minister.

Foreign tourist arrivals FTA up despite travel advisories, attempts to create bad perception data shows India stable, peaceful Minister....

Trade unions at KoPT protest against Modi's announcement to

Trade unions at Kolkata Port Trust KoPT have started protesting against Prime Minister Narendra Modis announcement to change the name of the port after Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, saying the move will hurt the history of the organisation. A...

Nagaland Assembly ratifies Bill to extend SC/ST reservation

The Nagaland Assembly on Friday ratified the Constitution 126th Amendment Bill, 2019, which extends quotas for SCs and STs in Lok Sabha and state legislatures by another 10 years. A special one-day session of the assembly was held to pass ...

Junior engineer shot dead by unidentified assailants in Mathura

A 35-year-old junior engineer of state power department was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Uttar Pradeshs Mathura district, an official said on Friday. Pradeep Kumar was shot at in the stomach around 9.30 pm on Thursday in Jamuna P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020