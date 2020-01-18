Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will help reduce some global uncertainty: IMF Director on US-China trade deal

The newly-signed US-China trade agreement will help relieve some uncertainty that has hindered worldwide economic growth, International Monetary Fund Executive Director Kristalina Georgieva said at a think tank event on Friday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 18-01-2020 05:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-01-2020 05:41 IST
Will help reduce some global uncertainty: IMF Director on US-China trade deal
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Washington D.C. [US], Jan 18 (ANI/Sputnik): The newly-signed US-China trade agreement will help relieve some uncertainty that has hindered worldwide economic growth, International Monetary Fund Executive Director Kristalina Georgieva said at a think tank event on Friday. Earlier this week, President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He signed a Phase One trade pact that many hope will help de-escalate the multi-year tariff war.

"We have some reduction of this uncertainty but it is not eliminated. A trade truce is not trade peace," Georgieva told guests at the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington. The IMF annual World Economic Outlook to be released on Monday will project improvement in the years ahead from 2019, when IMF estimated trade tensions cost the world economy about $700 billion or 0.8 per cent reduction in collective gross domestic product, she added.

That estimate, she said, captures just one-third of the impact of ongoing trade wars with the remainder reflected in a difficult to measure impact on global business due to investor uncertainty. Trump and Liu signed of the first of a two-part trade agreement on Tuesday pushing global stock markets into positive territory and providing an early indication of a rebound in investor confidence, analysts say. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Registration for Online Youth Parliament Programme extended to 28 Feb

New edible security tag for drugs can help prevent counterfeiting

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

IICMA (Indian Ice-Cream Manufacturers Association) Predicts Hike in Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Prices

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

Videos

Latest News

Teachers doused in jet fuel at California school sue Delta Air Lines

Four Los Angeles-area schoolteachers who were doused with jet fuel dumped by a Delta Air Lines plane in the minutes before it made an emergency landing sued the airline on Friday, accusing the flight crew of negligence.The plaintiffs say th...

B'deshi author Taslima terms CAA 'generous', calls for inclusion of persecuted Muslim community, atheists

Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen on Friday termed the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act CAA very good and generous and suggested that the new law should also include Muslim community, free thinkers and atheists, who are persecuted in ...

UPDATE 2-Trump: 2nd Amendment under 'serious attack' in Virginia

President Donald Trump said on Friday that the U.S. Constitution was being attacked in the state of Virginia, where lawmakers have been moving to enact tougher gun laws and arms enthusiasts are planning a rally next week. Your 2nd Amendment...

Reports: Ex-Cowboys coach Garrett joins Giants as OC

The New York Giants have hired former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett as their offensive coordinator, several media outlets reported Friday. Garrett intervewed with new Giants head coach Joe Judge on Wednesday, a day after his contr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020