Jaishankar arrives in Niger's Niamey, visits Indian embassy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday (local time) arrived in Niamey, the capital of Niger, for what he called it as the first-ever visit by an Indian Foreign Minister to the country. "Arrived in Niamey, #Niger for the first-ever visit by an Indian External Affairs Minister. Thank you @kallaankourao for your warm welcome," he said in a tweet.
Jaishankar later also visited the Indian Embassy in Niger and met officials there. "Visited the Indian Embassy and met team @IndiainNiger," the EAM tweeted along with a photograph.
External Affairs Minister in conversation at Raisina Dialogue 2020: The India Way on January 16 had informed that he will be visiting Niger soon. According to the MEA, Jaishankar had said, "I was talking the immediate neighbourhood, but I could go beyond. I mean as soon as this conference is over, I'm going to Niger to inaugurate a Convention Centre which we built in fourteen months, which would be among the largest convention centres in that part of the world."
"In fact, if I look around, in Africa, we've done Hydel Projects in Sudan, we've done in Rwanda, in DRC. We have sugar factories in Ethiopia. There was a time when we probably spoke more and did less. Today what has happened possibly not as a conscious strategy but in reality, we are actually doing more than we speak," he had said. (ANI)
