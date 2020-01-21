China says fourth person has died from new virus

An 89-year-old man has become the fourth person to die in China from a new virus that has spread across the country, authorities said Tuesday.

The man died on Sunday after experiencing breathing difficulties in Wuhan, the city at the centre of the outbreak that has infected more than 200 people, the local health commission said in a statement.

