Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Saudi prince helped hack Amazon boss Bezos' phone? Absurd, says minister

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Riyadh
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 19:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 18:34 IST
UPDATE 3-Saudi prince helped hack Amazon boss Bezos' phone? Absurd, says minister
Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister dismissed allegations that the crown prince may have been involved in a plot to hack the phone of Amazon boss Jeff Bezos as "absurd" on Wednesday, seeking to head off a dispute that could damage the kingdom's reputation. Cybersecurity experts hired by Bezos, the world's richest man, concluded his phone was probably infiltrated by a video file sent from a WhatsApp account purportedly belonging to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in 2018, according to a person familiar with the matter.

They said the device began leaking massive amounts of data about a month afterward, the source said. Two U.N. officials will announce on Wednesday that there is enough evidence to suggest that the forensic analysis by FTI Consulting is credible and that Saudi Arabia had hacked Bezos' phone, the person said, declining to be identified due to the sensitivity of the subject.

However, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud dismissed the charges. "I think 'absurd' is exactly the right word," he told Reuters in an interview in Davos. "The idea that the crown prince would hack Jeff Bezos' phone is absolutely silly."

The allegations could nonetheless further damage relations between tech tycoon Bezos and Riyadh, and risk harming the kingdom's reputation with foreign powers and investors. The alleged cyber attack is said to have taken place months before the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a fierce critic of the Saudi government and a columnist for the Bezos-owned Washington Post.

Prince Mohammed, or MbS, said last year that the killing was carried out by rogue operatives and that he did not order it.

NATIONAL ENQUIRER

In another previous flashpoint, Bezos' security chief said last year that the Saudi government had gained access to the Amazon CEO's phone and leaked messages to U.S. tabloid the National Enquirer between Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, a former TV anchor who the newspaper said he was dating. A month before, Bezos had accused the newspaper's owner of trying to blackmail him with the threat of publishing "intimate photos" he allegedly sent to Sanchez.

The Saudi government has denied having anything to do with the National Enquirer reporting. The Guardian first reported the crown prince's alleged involvement in a phone-hacking plot on Bezos.

The U.N. statement on Wednesday will come from Agnes Callamard, special rapporteur for extra-judicial killings, and David Kaye, special rapporteur for free expression. They said in Twitter posts that they will be releasing a statement on Wednesday addressing the Guardian report. The U.N. officials plan a public statement urging both the kingdom and the United States to investigate, said the person familiar with the matter. Outside experts consulted by the United Nations agreed that while the case was not airtight, the evidence was strong enough to warrant a fuller inquiry.

The officials are building towards a fuller report they expect to give to the United Nations in June, the person said. Saudi Arabia's U.S. embassy also dismissed the allegations.

"We call for an investigation on these claims so that we can have all the facts out," it said in a message posted on Twitter. Amazon declined to comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Airbus hits record highs, 737 MAX buyers fall on latest Boeing news

Airbus shares hit record highs on Wednesday after U.S. arch-rival Boeing warned of further delay in returning its grounded 737 MAX airliner to service, while Boeing customers and suppliers fell on the news.Boeing said on Tuesday that it did...

I felt like I could change course of the game: Sarfaraz

Sarfaraz Khan, whose maiden triple ton helped Mumbai take the first-innings lead against Uttar Pradesh, believed that he was the kind of player who could change the course of the game. Despite suffering from fever two nights ago, Sarfaraz ...

Cigniti Technologies Q3 net profit at Rs 28.11 cr

Cigniti Technologies on Wednesday said its consolidated net profit declined marginally year-on-year to Rs 28.11 crore during the quarter ended December 2019. The company, which provides engineering and software testing services, had registe...

Singapore denies 'coup de grace' for botched executions

Singapore, Jan 22 AFP Singapore on Wednesday denied claims by a Malaysian rights group that it used a brutal coup de grace to finish off botched executions and ordered Yahoo and other sites to correct reports of the matter. The Malaysia-bas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020