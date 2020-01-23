Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-More U.S. troops leave Iraq over potential injuries as Trump downplays brain risk

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 02:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 02:52 IST
UPDATE 2-More U.S. troops leave Iraq over potential injuries as Trump downplays brain risk

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he did not consider the brain injuries suffered by 11 U.S. service members in Iran's recent attack on a base in Iraq to be serious, as the American military moved more troops out of the region for potential injuries. In a statement on Wednesday, U.S. Central Command said that more troops had been flown out of Iraq to Germany for medical evaluations following Iran's Jan. 8 missile attack on the base where U.S. forces were stationed after announcing the 11 injuries last week.

Further injuries may be identified in the future, it added, without giving further details. A U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said about a dozen troops were being transported to Germany.

Trump and other top officials initially said Iran's attack had not killed or injured any U.S. service members before the Pentagon reversed course on Thursday, saying 11 U.S. troops had been treated for concussion symptoms after the attack on the Ain al-Asad air base in western Iraq. On Wednesday, Trump declined to explain the discrepancy.

"I heard that they had headaches and a couple of other things, but I would say and I can report it is not very serious," Trump told a news conference in Davos, Switzerland. Asked whether he considered traumatic brain injury to be serious, Trump said: "They told me about it numerous days later. You'd have to ask the Department of Defense."

Pentagon officials have said there had been no effort to minimize or delay information on concussive injuries, but its handling of the injuries following Tehran's attack has renewed questions over the U.S. military's policy regarding how it handles suspected brain injuries. While the U.S. military has to immediately report incidents threatening life, limb or eyesight, it does not have an urgent requirement to do so with suspected traumatic brain injury, or TBI, which can take time to manifest and diagnose.

According to Pentagon data, about 408,000 service members have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injury since 2000. Various health and medial groups for years have been trying to raise awareness about the seriousness of brain injuries, including concussions.

"I don't consider them very serious injuries relative to other injuries I have seen," Trump said. "I've seen people with no legs and no arms." In Washington, a senior military official said that the number of U.S. troops who had been flown out of Iraq was in the "teens."

U.S. Air Force Major General Alex Grynkewich, deputy commander of the coalition fighting Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, added that while some counter-ISIS operations in Iraq had resumed, they were still on a limited scale.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

Delhi HC adjourns plea seeking enhancement of PMC Bank withdrawal limit

Hong Kong Wuhan virus outbreak: Man quarantined; other passengers to be observed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Utah bans LGBTQ conversion therapy for children

Utah has become the 19th U.S. state to ban conversion therapy aimed at changing sexual orientation or gender identity in lesbian, gay, transsexual, bisexual and queer children.The ban in the Republican-dominated state, which took effect on ...

Giants QB Eli Manning retiring after 16 seasons

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning is retiring after 16 NFL seasons, the team announced Wednesday. For 16 seasons, Eli Manning defined what it is to be a New York Giant both on and off the field, co-owner, president and CEO John Mara s...

UPDATE 3-Canadian judge approves C$196.5 mln Volkswagen fine for diesel emissions

A judge in Canada approved a C196.5 million 149.7 million fine against Volkswagen AG on Wednesday after the company pleaded guilty to dozens of counts of diesel emissions violations. Volkswagen was charged in December with importing nearly ...

Zurich police use tear gas, water cannons on World Economic Forum protesters

Swiss police on Wednesday used water cannons, rubber bullets and tear gas to subdue demonstrators in Zurich who ignited fireworks and threw bottles as part of a protest targeting the annual World Economic Forum WEF conference in Davos. Thre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020