Ukraine in talks with Russia about release of detained Ukrainians
Ukraine started talks with Russia on a new swap of Ukrainians detained in Russia and in eastern Ukraine, which is under separatist control, Ukraine's presidential office said on Thursday.
"We have already started a conversation with the Russian Federation about the exchange of Ukrainians - all, including the Crimean Tatars, other Ukrainians who are in the territory of Russia," the office of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy quoted him as saying.
In December, Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine completed a large-scale prisoner swap.
