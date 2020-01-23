Left Menu
Ukraine in talks with Russia about release of detained Ukrainians

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy Image Credit: Twitter (@Matthew_Kupfer)

Ukraine started talks with Russia on a new swap of Ukrainians detained in Russia and in eastern Ukraine, which is under separatist control, Ukraine's presidential office said on Thursday.

"We have already started a conversation with the Russian Federation about the exchange of Ukrainians - all, including the Crimean Tatars, other Ukrainians who are in the territory of Russia," the office of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy quoted him as saying.

In December, Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine completed a large-scale prisoner swap.

